What Are the System Shock Remake PC Requirements?

Nightdive Studios’ System Shock is a remake of the original 1994 sci-fi horror, but you’re going to need more than a 486DX to run it. The good news is that, compared to some recent releases, it doesn’t require a cutting-edge computer. So here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements for the System Shock remake.

Minimum and Recommended PC System Requirements for System Shock Remake

With the minimum and recommended specifications for the remake, right away there’s a real surprise: System Shock’s specs actually state it will run on Windows 7 or Windows 8.

I’m not in a position to test that — I have Windows 10 and it keeps nagging me to install Windows 11. But that does match up with the relatively low system requirements. So, here’s what you’ll need to run the game.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 670 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770/AMD FX-8350 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 4GB/AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 10 GB available space

Even if your PC can’t handle Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s lofty requirements, you shouldn’t have a problem. So that you’s all you need to know about the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for the System Shock remake.