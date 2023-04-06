The PC Requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Demand a Gigantic File Install

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC as of April 28, 2023, and if you want to play it on PC, you might need to make some room for its gigantic file size: The game demands 155 GB of storage. Hopefully, it will deliver you mesmerizing gameplay and visuals to explain why that file size is so huge. Of course, regular PC Call of Duty players will see this number and probably shrug their shoulders; they’re used to colossal file sizes. But regardless, it’s something to keep in mind, and here are the rest of the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, straight from EA and Respawn Entertainment.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Minimum and Recommended PC System Requirements
Minimum Requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- RAM: 8Gb
- CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads
- CPU* AMD: Ryzen 5 1400
- GPU** AMD: Radeon RX 580
- GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM
- Storage: 155Gb
- *CPU alternate: Intel Core i7-7700
- **GPU alternate: Nvidia GTX 1070
Recommended System Requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- RAM: 16Gb
- CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads
- CPU* AMD: Ryzen 5 5600X
- GPU** AMD: RX 6700 XT
- GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM
- Storage: 155Gb SSD
- *CPU alternate: Intel Core i5 11600K
- **GPU alternate: Nvidia RTX2070
If you want to know more about the game before dropping money on it, our sister site Destructoid has a video preview of Jedi: Survivor up. And if you want to make sure you get the full story when you play the game, check out the lead-in novel, Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars.