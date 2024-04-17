Do You Need to Finish Final Fantasy 16 to Start The Rising Tide DLC?

Since its release, Final Fantasy 16 has seen its first DLC offering with Echos of the Fallen. For those ready for more content, let’s see what we’ll need to do to get ready for The Rising Tide before its release.

How To Unlock The Rising Tide DLC in Final Fantasy 16

If you’re rushing to the finish line, you may need to hurry up — you’ll need to be on the final mission of the game to start The Rising Tide. You’ll need to complete the following before you can partake in The Rising Tide DLC:

Unlock Origin on the World Map (Done by starting Back to their Origin quest in the game)

on the World Map (Done by starting Back to their Origin quest in the game) Complete the Where There’s a Will & Priceless Quest in the Main Scenario To unlock these quests, you’ll need to complete Cut From The Cloth, Pheonix, and Heal Thyself side quests.



Once these prerequisites are complete, you can partake in the newest DLC mission. If you’ve been avoiding the side missions up to this point, we’ve got your back on how to unlock each of them.

WARNING: Spoilers This portion may discuss story spoilers, so continue with caution.

Cut From The Cloth — Complete the After The Storm MSQ, and speak with Hortense at The Hideaway to begin this mission.

— Complete the After The Storm MSQ, and speak with Hortense at The Hideaway to begin this mission. Phoenix, Heal Thyself — Complete the Across The Narrow MSQ, and speak with Jote at The Hideaway to begin this mission.

— Complete the Across The Narrow MSQ, and speak with Jote at The Hideaway to begin this mission. Where There’s a Will — Complete Phoenix, Heal Thyself Side Quest, and speak with Joshua to begin this mission.

After these have been met, you’ll be ready to partake in this epic finale for the game. While it may not tweak the ending, it should at least give us a few more details about Clive and his friends to help quench our thirst for a new game in the mainline series. Just make sure you use the Active Time Lore feature if you’re returning after a long hiatus from the game.

Final Fantasy 16 is available now on PlayStation 5 and will be available on PC at an undetermined date. The Rising Tide DLC will be available on April 18, 2024.

