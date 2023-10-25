Movies & TVNews

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials Set Release Dates with New Trailer

By
0
Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Release
Image via BBC.

At long last, the BBC and Disney+ have set the release dates of the three Doctor Who 60th Anniversary specials, as well as providing a brief new trailer teasing more of what to expect.

The specials will release across three weeks, beginning on November 25 with ‘The Star Beast’, then ‘Wild Blue Yonder’ on December 2, with ‘The Giggle’ capping the miniseries on December 9. These specials will drop on Disney+ worldwide, except the UK and Ireland, where the series remains at its original home of the BBC.

These three specials deliver the much anticipated return of David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, as well as Catherine Tate as Donna Temple-Noble, both reprising their roles (with new twists) from their original Doctor Who run between 2005 and 2010. The new trailer also provides fresh looks at Neil Patrick Harris’ villainous Toymaker, as well as hinting at a more terrestrial threat than those typically faced by The Doctor.

Check out the new trailer for the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary specials for yourself below ahead of their release in the next two months:

Joining Tennant and Tate in returning are Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble, Karl Collins as Shaun Temple, and Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. Meanwhile, Yasmin Finney (Heartstopper) will join the cast as Rose Temple-Noble and Miriam Margoyles will take up the voice of Beep the Meep.

It will be a short-lived run for Tennant, however. After the three specials, he will hand the reins of the TARDIS over to Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, who will play the Fifteenth Doctor. It’s expected that Gatwa will appear briefly during the specials, as has previously been the case for The Doctor’s regenerations, before taking over the role properly in a new season in 2024.

About the author

Damien Lawardorn
Editor and Contributor of The Escapist: Damien Lawardorn has been writing about video games since 2010, including a 1.5 year period as Editor-in-Chief of Only Single Player. He’s also an emerging fiction writer, with a Bachelor of Arts with Media & Writing and English majors. His coverage ranges from news to feature interviews to analysis of video games, literature, and sometimes wider industry trends and other media. His particular interest lies in narrative, so it should come as little surprise that his favorite genres include adventures and RPGs, though he’ll readily dabble in anything that sounds interesting.
More Stories by Damien Lawardorn