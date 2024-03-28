Doctor Who Season 1 (or Series 14, if you’re a purist) is set to introduce several new faces to the Whoniverse – including drag queen Jinkx Monsoon. So, who does Jinkx Monsoon play in Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14?

Recommended Videos

Related: All Major Actors & Cast List for Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14

Who Does Jinkx Monsoon Play in Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14?

Neither the BBC nor Disney+ has yet announced the name or backstory of Jinkx Monsoon’s character. All we know for sure is that she’ll portray a baddie – and a formidable one, at that. Indeed, the BBC branded Monsoon’s unnamed antagonist “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy” in its first-look press release.

This statement seemingly elevates Monsoon’s character above iconic Doctor Who villains such as the Master, the Daleks, and the Cybermen, so it may well be a case of hyperbole on the Beeb’s part. But given an earlier press release described Monsoon as playing a “major role” in Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14, don’t be surprised if she proves a handful for Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor.

Related: Doctor Who: Who Is Ncuti Gatwa’s New Companion?

However, it’s still unclear when exactly the Time Lord and the drag queen will go head-to-head in Season 1/Series 14. Episode 2, “The Devil’s Chord,” seems like the most likely bet. After all, it’s music-themed, like Monsoon’s campy costume. That would mean Monsoon’s character will also share the screen with the Beatles, who are confirmed to appear in Season 1/Series 14’s second entry.

This is pure speculation, however, and Monsoon’s debut episode remains as much of a mystery as her character. What’s more, we don’t know whether Monsoon will appear in one episode of Season 1/Series 14 or several. Either way, her arrival will apparently have lasting consequences for the show’s future. That’s according to showrunner Russell T Davies, who teased that “Doctor Who will never be the same again” following Jinkx Monsoon’s introduction.

Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 premieres on Disney+ on May 10, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more