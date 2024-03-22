Doctor Who: Who Is Ncuti Gatwa’s New Companion?

Millie Gibson is reportedly stepping down as co-lead of Doctor Who once Season 1 (or Series 14 if you’re a longtime fan) wraps up. So, who will replace Gibson as Ncuti Gatwa’s new companion in Doctor Who Season 2/Series 15?

Who Is the Doctor’s New Companion in Doctor Who Season 2/Series 15?

The Daily Mirror broke the news that Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies was axing Gibson after just one season in January 2024. This report was met with surprise by the Doctor Who fanbase, given Gibson only just debuted as current companion Ruby Sunday a month earlier, in Christmas special “The Church on Ruby Road.” That bumper-sized episode sets up the mystery of Ruby’s mother as a key plot thread going forward, leading many Whovians to assume Gibson would stick around beyond Season 1/Series 14’s eight-episode run. The Coronation Street veteran’s exit indicates this isn’t the case, though.

So, if Gibson’s days of adventuring in space and time are numbered, who will replace her? According to the Daily Mirror’s sources, Varada Sethu is already onboard as the Fifteenth Doctor’s new companion. As the BBC hasn’t publicly commented on Sethu’s alleged casting, the Jurassic World Dominion star’s character remains nameless for now. But whatever her name is, Sethu supposedly won’t debut prior to Season 2/Series 15, with Gibson potentially shooting scenes to help facilitate the switcheroo.

Why Is Millie Gibson Leaving Doctor Who After Season 1/Series 14?

Gibson’s apparent willingness to “tie up loose ends” in Doctor Who Season 2/Series 15 suggests she’s parting on good terms. But this also begs the question: why is she leaving in the first place? Gibson and Gatwa appeared to have a cordial working relationship, and there’s no evidence of a falling out between her and Davies, either. As such, it’s possible Ruby’s arc was always meant to conclude after one-and-a-bit seasons. For all we know, Gibson signed up knowing this, too.

That said, it’s equally possible that Gibson asked to cut her Doctor Who tenure short to pursue other acting opportunities. This seems unlikely given the show is currently one of the biggest gigs in town, but who knows? Maybe Gibson was offered a role as good or better and couldn’t pass it up. Or perhaps she just didn’t vibe with Doctor Who‘s sci-fi sensibilities? Nobody outside the BBC, Disney+, and production company Bad Wolf can say for sure (at this stage, at least).

Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 premieres on Disney+ on May 10, 2024.