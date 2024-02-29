Category:
Video Games

Does Aerith Die in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?

Image of Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 11:00 am
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Aerith
Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth is here, and with it the answer to the Remake Trilogy’s most anticipated question: Will Aerith die agian? So here’s if Aerith dies in FF7 Rebirth. If you couldn’t tell, this post contains major spoilers for the game, so don’t continue reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

Does Aerith Die in FF7 Rebirth?

Aerith does die in FF7 Rebirth. However, the situation is a lot more complicated than in the original game from 1997.

In the original version of FF7, Sephiroth murdered Aerith while she prayed at the Forgotten Capital. Although Cloud was present, he was unable to act to save her in time. In Rebirth, Cloud does, in fact, manage to stop Sephiroth from skewering Aerith — or at least initially.

As a lot of people have been speculating, the Remake Trilogy does confront the idea of different timelines. These include timelines where Zack Fair is still alive, and ones in which Aerith’s death is different. Cloud essentially gets caught seeing timelines in which Aerith both dies and doesn’t die. She also comes back to help in the fight with Sephiroth. However, everyone in the party except for Cloud sees her as having died. Cloud, though, is able to see Aerith as alive in that world.

If that seems a bit confusing, that’s because it is. There’s a lot of ambiguity surrounding the ending that’s certain to get answered in the sequel to FF7 Rebirth. Aerith and Cloud are both still working to stop Sephiroth from destroying the Planet, and it’s entirely possible that the next game may find a tricky way to undo her death. However, as it stands, Aerith is dead at the end of FF7 Rebirth. Sorry, fam.

If you’re looking for more, check out our explainer as to if Cloud was actually at Nibelheim in FF7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Read Article What Close Call Kills Are in MW3 & How to Get Them
Call of Duty MW3. This image is part of an article about how to do a finishing move in MW3.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Close Call Kills Are in MW3 & How to Get Them
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Skibidi Tower Defense Codes (February 2024)
Skibidi Tower Defense Promo Image
Category:
Video Games
Video Games
Skibidi Tower Defense Codes (February 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Charged-Up Research Day: Dates, Featured Pokemon, & Paid Timed Research
Charged-Up Research Day Pokemon GO March Events
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Charged-Up Research Day: Dates, Featured Pokemon, & Paid Timed Research
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Feb 29, 2024
Author
Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.