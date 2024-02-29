Does Aerith Die in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?

Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth is here, and with it the answer to the Remake Trilogy’s most anticipated question: Will Aerith die agian? So here’s if Aerith dies in FF7 Rebirth. If you couldn’t tell, this post contains major spoilers for the game, so don’t continue reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

Does Aerith Die in FF7 Rebirth?

Aerith does die in FF7 Rebirth. However, the situation is a lot more complicated than in the original game from 1997.

In the original version of FF7, Sephiroth murdered Aerith while she prayed at the Forgotten Capital. Although Cloud was present, he was unable to act to save her in time. In Rebirth, Cloud does, in fact, manage to stop Sephiroth from skewering Aerith — or at least initially.

As a lot of people have been speculating, the Remake Trilogy does confront the idea of different timelines. These include timelines where Zack Fair is still alive, and ones in which Aerith’s death is different. Cloud essentially gets caught seeing timelines in which Aerith both dies and doesn’t die. She also comes back to help in the fight with Sephiroth. However, everyone in the party except for Cloud sees her as having died. Cloud, though, is able to see Aerith as alive in that world.

If that seems a bit confusing, that’s because it is. There’s a lot of ambiguity surrounding the ending that’s certain to get answered in the sequel to FF7 Rebirth. Aerith and Cloud are both still working to stop Sephiroth from destroying the Planet, and it’s entirely possible that the next game may find a tricky way to undo her death. However, as it stands, Aerith is dead at the end of FF7 Rebirth. Sorry, fam.

