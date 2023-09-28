Now that Alan Wake 2 is real and not just wishful thinking on the part of Remedy and its fans, there’s the question of how the last one left off. Is there one ending that’s canon and another that’s not? If you’re wondering if Alan Wake has multiple endings, here’s the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Alan Wake’s Ending

Alan Wake does not have narrative branching or multiple endings. Not really, anyway. There’s a point in the game where it seems as if Alan could take one of two paths, but that’s not a choice that’s given to you as the player. The storyline is linear and when the credits roll you get a single ending.

However, there are two pieces of DLC that later added to the story Alan Wake: The Signal and The Writer. Each continues the story, and both are included in the remastered version of the game. But neither radically alters Alan’s fate, leaving him almost exactly where he was after the main game.

Unlike some games, Remedy didn’t have to think about declaring one particular ending canon or, as with Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, find an excuse for your choices not to matter. So, the answer to does Alan Wake have multiple endings is no, it doesn’t. But if you need a recap as to what happened in the first game before leaping into Alan Wake 2, you can find our full primer here.