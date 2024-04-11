Category:
Does Broken Roads Have a Demo? Answered

Chris McMullen
Published: Apr 10, 2024 11:23 pm
Broken Roads, with three characters standing in a dusty field, looking down at an injured man laying against a tree.

Broken Roads is out now on PC and console but since its reviews have been a little mixed, you might want to try before you buy. So if you’re wondering, does Broken Roads have a demo, here’s that question answered.

Is There a Broken Roads Demo?

Broken Roads does not have a demo. So the only way to experience it is to buy it or find someone else who’s bought it and ask you to give a go.

But.. hang on a minute.. wasn’t there a demo at some point? Yes, there was. You’ve not stepped sideways into some alternative dimension, nor are you suffering from the Mandela Effect. There was a Broken Roads demo which was available as late as February of this year. However, it was pulled, and the demo is no longer publicly available.

According to one of Broken Roads’ narrative designers, this was because the demo didn’t entirely reflect the current state of the game. The demo had, after all, been around for quite a while. Posting on the official Broken Roads discord, the dev in question stated:

“We took it down as the demo was released about midway last year. The game has made leaps and bounds since then, so we didn’t want to show an incorrect version of the game.”

Could you find a version of the demo floating around on shadier channels? It’s possible, but we absolutely wouldn’t recommend you go looking for one. Besides which, the demo was only ever available on PC, so console owners would be out of luck, unless they also had a PC up to running the game.

So, the answer to does Broken Roads have a demo is no. It did have a PC demo but it was removed by the developer. And if you’re wondering if the game is available on Xbox Game Pass, here’s the answer.

