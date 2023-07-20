Does Exoprimal Have Single Player?

Exoprimal has you teaming up with other Exosuit-wearing badasses to annihilate dinosaurs and prove your worth to a sadistic AI. And believe me, there are a lot of dinosaurs. No-one’s bothered telling this lot that they’re supposed to be extinct. But what if you want to embark on a solo dino-busting adventure? If you’re wondering whether Exoprimal has single player, I’ve got the answer.

What You Need to Know About Single Player in Exoprimal

Unfortunately, there is no proper solo mode in Exoprimal. You’ll have to team up if you want to play the game properly. The main campaign has players in two teams of five racing against each other to complete objectives.

The training mode and tutorial sections are, technically, single player. And the first small chunk of the campaign is also played solo. But that’s it.

Exoprimal is a little like Left 4 Dead in that both have you teaming up to take on hordes of enemies. But in Left 4 Dead you could play solo with bots filling in for human players. That’s not an option here; you have to get human players involved.

So, on the subject of whether Exoprimal has a single-player mode, that’s what you need to know. And if you want to know whether it can be played offline, we’ve got the answer to that too.