Does Oppenheimer Have A Post-Credit Scene

After months of hype alongside Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been released, garnering rave reviews. The epic, three-hour examination of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb is a dense watch, with tons of minor characters and moving parts coming together to create an impressive and technically wonderful machine with very few, if any, flaws. But with such a lengthy runtime, some may want to know if there is a post-credit scene after Oppenheimer to figure out if they can leave once the credits start.

Does Oppenheimer Have An End Credits Scene?

Simply, no, there is no post-credit scene after Oppenheimer. Mercifully, once the credits begin to roll on this anxiety-riddled and tense political thriller, you don’t need to stay around. Christopher Nolan has actually never had a movie with a post-credit scene. They’re more of a trend for movies that are a part of or wish to be a franchise, offering up teases of what’s to come or perhaps offering a little light-hearted coda to wash your palate after the film.

That’s not the case here. Oppenheimer wants to leave you on a single, depressing note as you depart the theater, reflecting back on the monster that has been unleashed onto the world.

So, when you go to see Oppenheimer, once you see those credits start to roll, feel free to leave. Don’t expect any post-credit scene from Oppenheimer because you’re just wasting your own time.