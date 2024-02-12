Does Skull & Bones Have PvP?

Arr! It’s the pirate’s life for me! Or at least it is if you’re playing Skull & Bones, but how far can you take it? If you want a truly cutthroat experience, you’re likely wondering whether Skull & Bones has PvP? Here’s the answer.

Can You Attack Other Players in Skull & Bones?

On the subject of PvP in Skull & Bones, I’ve got good news and bad news. The good news is that the moment you’ve got guns (shortly after acquiring your first ship,) you can sail up to other human players and start blasting away at them. If you’re not sure which ships are controlled by humans, they’re the ones with user ID/gamertags next to them.

And if the player is new, chances are they’ll start blasting back in a bid to finish you off first before they sink to the bottom of Davy Jones’s locker. But, after maybe a minute or two, you’ll notice that neither of you is taking damage.

The reason for that is that Skull & Bones does not have PvP in the open world. You can shoot at other players, unlike some games that just lock your weapons. But there’s absolutely no point to doing so. You can’t sink players’ boats; you can only attack AI-controlled enemy ships.

Ubisoft’s decision to block players from attacking other players has proven contentious. On the one hand, it makes it easier for players to get started but, on the other, there’s not as much fun in just taking on computer-controlled ships, especially not when you could be playing Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag instead.

There are plans for PvP events, which will allow players to annihilate each others’ vessels, but Skull & Bones does not have PvP enabled by default. You’ll have to wait for specific PvP events.