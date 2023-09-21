Doom Patrol Season 4 Part 2 Trailer Teases the DC Team’s Final Mission

Doom Patrol has had a long and strange life, coming into being just as the DCEU was beginning to collapse and right before a pandemic started all while launching on DC Universe, the titualr company’s streaming platform before Max (then HBO Max) gobbled it up. But all strange things must come to an end, and Doom Patrol being one of the strangest of things is finally concluding with the second half of its fourth season, which Max just dropped a trailer for.

For anyone that’s been keeping up with Doom Patrol the trailer should make some sense for those who haven’t been… good luck. The strangest and most out there of DC’s shows, Doom Patrol has always been weirder than anything else in the multiverse and actually, paradoxically, would probably have lived quite comfortably in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new attempt to craft a DC cinematic universe. Instead, it will all be ending for the offbeat superhero team with one last adventure involving plenty of discussion about longevity. Yeah, things are getting pretty meta… or even more meta this season. This season the team finds themselves in a bunch of trouble that seems to be connected to their past and of course more butt creatures attacking. You can watch the trailer, which was released on YouTube, below.

Returning is the now Oscar-winning Brendan Fraser, who kicked off his comeback in no small part thanks to his turn in the show as Robotman, despite only being a voice actor for most of the series. Along with him are Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk. The trailer also shows that the team’s old leader will be showing up, as Timothy Dalton makes an appearance. There’s plenty of other call backs to find in the trailer as well.

Doom Patrol will premiere with two episodes on Max on October 12 and then weekly until its finale on November 9.