‘Transformers One’ Streaming Premiere Release Date With Price to Watch

Transformers One hit theaters back in September, but if you couldn’t make it to the movies, you can now watch the first fully CGI-animated Transformers movie in the franchise’s history straight from your couch!

Recommended Videos

The film follows Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumblebee 3 billion years prior to when the live-action movies were set. It tells the origin story of the once best friends turned enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron, as their relationship ultimately changes Cybertron’s fate forever.

Transformers One received an incredible critic review with 89% and a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. This is a fantastic rating, considering last year’s live-action film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts earned a 51% rating from critics. However, fans still seemed to love the film as they gave it a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Whether Transformers One received a good rating or not, Chris Hemsworth, who voices Optimus Prime in the film, hopes people can get just one thing from it after watching the movie. “I hope people get something from it on a deeper level, but mostly the same reason I went to the cinema as a kid, the same reason I go to now, is just to have fun … to laugh, to smile, to cry, have a journey, have an emotional experience,” he told CBS Mornings in an interview back in September.

Where Can I Stream Transformers One?

Fans can watch the first Transformers animated movie on Amazon Prime Video. The film is available to rent for $19.99, or if you’d like to own the film, you can buy it for $24.99.

Who Stars in Transformers One?

The film, which originally premiered on September 20, 2024, has a star-studded lineup. See the official cast list and their characters below:

Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax/Optimus Prime

Scarlett Johansson as Elita

Steve Buscemi as Starscream

Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime

Jon Bailey as Soundwave

Keegan-Michael Bay as B-12 / Bumblebee

Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 / Megatron

Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion

Vanessa Liguori as Airachnid

Jason Konopisos-Alvarez as Shockwave

James Remar as Zeta Prime

Steve Blum as Announcer Bot

Josh Cooley as Control Room Guys

Evan Michael Lee as Jazz

Isaac C Singleton Jr. as Darkwing

Jinny Churng as Chromia

Dillon Bryan as Injured Racer

Where Can I Stream Old Transformers Movies?

If you’d like to rewatch all of the previous Transformers movies, they are available to stream on Paramount Plus, which offers new subscribers a free trial of up to one week.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy