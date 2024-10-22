90 Day Fiance: Why Did Yamir Leave His Wife Behind?

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance franchise is all about finding love and taking chances. Of course, things don’t always work out for one reason or another. That’s definitely the case for Yamir and Chelsea. So, why did Yamir from 90 Day Fiance leave his wife behind?

Yamir From 90 Day Fiance’s New Life in America, Explained

90 Day Fiance has had its fair share of musicians. For example, SojaBoy’s music career put a wedge in his relationship with Lisa. However, while SojaBoy had his moments, Yamir Castillo was already pretty successful when he joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance Season 2, being part of the boy band Myla Vox. He actually met his future partner, Chelsea Macek, at one of his shows.

While Chelsea was in Nicaragua volunteering, she met Yamir, and the two hit it off quickly and got married. There was obviously the issue of her living in the United States, but Yamir agreed to move for her. That meant Myla Vox had to break up, which may have been an issue for the other members but not Yamir. He thought he could take his career to the next level in America, but Chelsea wasn’t ready to make a big change.

When Yamir got in touch with producers, they told him to move to Chicago. Unfortunately, with Chelsea’s life being away from the city, the two had to try to make it work long distance. It didn’t take long before problems started, and Chelsea filed for divorce in 2016. Unlike a lot of failed relationships on 90 Day Fiance, though, Chelsea and Yamir were able to remain in touch and find happiness.

Yamir has released several songs in the last couple of years and remains pretty active on social media. He even got to become an American citizen in 2021, ensuring that there won’t be any roadblocks in his way as he tries to make it big, and he took another step by heading out to California. As for Chelsea, she’s explored her sexuality after divorcing Yamir, dating a woman before marrying a man named Daniel Colombo Verni. She’s moved away from the suburbs as well, settling down in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with her partner (via Screen Rant).

And that’s why Yamir from 90 Day Fiance left his wife behind.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

