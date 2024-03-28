Dragon’s Dogma 2 Is Great Because It Forces You to Own Your Mistakes

The conversations surrounding Dragon’s Dogma 2 have been interesting to say the least. Like it or not, Capcom’s long-awaited sequel from Hideaki Itsuno and his dev team is a game with a strong attitude which makes little to no concessions.

Running out of Ferrystones? Too bad, time to embark on a true adventure and make better plans ahead of the next trip. Dragonsplague has ruined your game? Learn how to resurrect NPCs as soon as possible and pay attention to the signs next time. It’s the kind of modern RPG that’s equal parts genuinely awe-inspiring and infuriating. From Elden Ring to Baldur’s Gate 3 to Dragon’s Dogma 2, it increasingly feels like most players are getting used to AAA role-playing games that actually ask players to learn unique rulesets and grow up.

Going into DD2, one of the most useful tips would be to actually pay attention to what the game says about its systems and mechanics and treat key characters and quests as carefully as you can. While there are solutions to most of the game’s harshest events and potential screw-ups, it will hold you accountable very often.

On the surface, it’s hard not to instinctively compare the sequel’s firm approach to open-world exploration and reactive interactions not just as an evolution of what the 2012 original already did (after all, it behaves a like pseudo-remake of sorts), but also like a continuation of what Elden Ring and the last two Legend of Zelda games achieved so well. Dragon’s Dogma 2, however, consciously forces players to own their mistakes, whether it’s failing to cure the Dragonsplague, losing hired Pawns in bloody battle, or simply wandering off into the wilderness unprepared and with empty potions.

Mind you, DD2 isn’t a game filled with busywork. It actually respects the player’s time and throws excitement our way every couple of minutes, but the experience can quickly turn miserable if you’re believing too much of the Chosen One narrative its predecessor already subverted. Aside from what’s actually going on story-wise with the Arisen (no spoilers in this piece), the Dragon, and whatnot, you’re far from a faultless protagonist and every bit as frail as the Pawns. Some madman will probably try this, but I don’t think you can solo this game without going crazy (this will probably age like milk).

Suffering a terrible death and resetting to a previous checkpoint or save isn’t the kind of consequences I’m rambling about here though. There are no souls nor entire inventories (cue Diablo 2 Vietnam flashbacks) to be lost. You can waste hour-long treks instead, though I’m sure you’ll get into cool side adventures. Make the mistake of incorrectly reading a quest log and you’ll find yourself crossing the map and facing innumerable foes only to arrive to the place marked on the map and realize you’re missing a key item. Maybe you can use a Ferrystone to fast-travel to Venworth or Bakbattahl, but you’re screwed if you don’t have a usable Portcrystal to place on the location you just spent so much time getting to. If that’s the case, you probably won’t forget the next time (after a second trek).

Portcrystals aren’t super abundant either (but far from rare despite what the noisy MTX controversy might suggest), so the game indirectly tells you to be careful with those too. Hey, you’re free to use them however you see fit, but don’t come back crying later if you waste them on random locations that are relatively near the big cities (which have permanent Portcrystals of their own). Unless you’re looking at guides every couple of minutes, these are things that you’ll probably find out on your own. And you know what? It rocks. We’re seriously lacking AAA games that aren’t holding our hands through the entire thing.

Back to the whole Dragonsplague epidemic and the whining surrounding the fatal consequences that are only triggered if you ignore its many signs for far too long: Dragon’s Dogma 2 enjoys being as weird as (if not weirder than) the original. One reasonable fear as we approached the final pre-release stretch was that maybe Itsuno and his team had been ‘subdued’ by Capcom, leading to a more market-tested and ‘safe’ installment. Instead, DD2 has only upped the trolling levels and doubled down on pretty much everything that made the original such an imperfect gem, unless there was enough time and money this time around to land closer to perfection. The game-player friction found in many of its systems isn’t up for debate. It is what it is. Take it or leave it.

I vividly remember similar conversations around the early Souls games happening for a while roughly a decade ago. Fast-forward to 2024 and we’re still raving about Elden Ring as one of the biggest mainstream RPG hits in recent memory, and waiting for countless riffs on FromSoftware’s tried-and-tested, undoubtedly hostile formula. It certainly took a while, but players got used to the risks that eventually created fresh norms that, in turn, defined an entire new subgenre. It’s the kind of stuff I’d like to see happening more often in this space.

Things as common in RPGs as not completing urgent quests fast enough or making the wrong calls should have tangible, lasting consequences, especially now that NG+ is a thing in almost every sandbox game. Don’t allow us to savescum our way out of ugly situations every time. Freedom and choices only have weight if we’re forced to deal with the ramifications. This might not fit the artistic vision for countless games, but it would definitely help certain AAA behemoths which pride themselves in the sheer amount of content available above all else.

When was the last time a good tabletop Dungeons & Dragons campaign went smoothly for you, huh? I’m pretty sure you had a great time regardless. Video games, especially when they’re this big, need more of that magic.

