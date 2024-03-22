Category:
How to Get into Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:02 am
You’ll likely spend most of your time in the beautiful green Vermund region in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but eventually you’ll need to leave the nest, so to speak. Here’s how to get into Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Use the Battahl Entry Permit in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Located just west of Checkpoint Rest Town, Battahl is the second major region you’ll visit in Dragon’s Dogma 2. However, if you go there too early, you’ll be turned away. To get into Battahl, you need to show an entry permit, which you get from Brant as part of the main story. After completing the coronation quest with Brant, he’ll give you a beastren entry permit, which will get you into Battahl.

That’s not all you need to do, though. When you’re at the gates, the guard will turn you away because the entry permit is only for beastrens. If you’re already playing as a beastren character, this isn’t an issue. But for the rest of us, we need to get creative.

Head to Ibrahim’s Scrap Store in Checkpoint Rest Town, just next to the pawn guild and weapon store.

Talk to Ibrahim and buy the beastren mask from him for 7,500 G. Equip it and talk to the guard, and he’ll let you into Battahl with no issues. As far as I can tell, this is the only way to get into Battahl with the entry permit. I’ve tried other methods, like having beastren pawns in my party or even creating a forgery of the permit, but no dice there.

And that’s how you can get into Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

