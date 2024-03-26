Is There an Eternal Ferrystone in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered

While I’m a firm advocate for the very tedious fast travel system in Dragon’s Dogma 2, there comes a point where even the game’s most staunch defenders will also wish it was just a little bit more convenient. If you’re wondering whether there’s an Eternal Ferrystone in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s what you need to know.

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 Have an Eternal Ferrystone?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. At the time of writing, there is no Eternal Ferrystone to be found in Dragon’s Dogma 2. I’ve completed the game once and have cleared most of the important side quests and optional boss encounters, but there doesn’t seem to be an Eternal Ferrystone that you can get anywhere.

This means that players will have to rely on regular Ferrystones and collecting Shards to aid with their instantaneous fast travel endeavors. Of course, it’s worth noting that when the Dark Arisen expansion released for the first game, players were given access to the Eternal Ferrystone pretty early on, which means that it’s possible that it could get added to Dragon’s Dogma 2 at some point down the line.

This isn’t confirmed of course, but I wouldn’t put it past Capcom to do something like that.

What Does the Eternal Ferrystone Do?

As the name suggests, the Eternal Ferrystone is basically a permanent, unbreakable version of the regular Ferrystone — an item that lets you instantly fast travel to any Portcrystal in the world. Since it doesn’t break, it’ll essentially add regular fast travel to the game, which is a feature that we’ve gotten used to in most modern open-world games.

For now, though, you’ll need to rely on regular Ferrystones and the oxcart services to get around. Or, y’know, just hoof it everywhere.

Hopefully that clears up any doubts or confusion about an Eternal Ferrystone in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

