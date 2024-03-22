How to Fast Travel & Find Ferrystones in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Fast travel is a double-edged sword. You don’t want to spend hours wandering a fantasy world, but you do want the rewards and chance encounters that come with exploration. Dragon’s Dogma 2 tries to strike a unique balance between convenience and fun with dense environments and complicated fast travel.

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Fast Travel Explained

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has two methods of fast travel: ox carts and Ferrystones. The former are found within larger settlements near entrances. You can only use ox carts during the day, so if you wish to hop in one at night head to an inn, a tavern, or a campfire to pass the time until morning. If you’re unsure if you can summon an oxcart at an exit, look for the ox head symbol on the map.

How to Use an Oxcart in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Ox carts cost a small sum of gold to use, which the driver will request of you once you summon an oxcart by approaching a sign near an exit that says “Await Oxcart.” Once paid, head to the back of the cart and sit down for it to begin moving. It takes its sweet time to reach its destination, but if you press Y on an Xbox controller or triangle on a Playstation controller, you’ll drift to sleep and wake up at your destination – or by monsters attacking the ox cart. Clear the monsters and hop back on to continue onward.

How to Use Ferrystones in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Ferrystones, however, are perfectly safe and instantaneous. That said, this comes with a catch – you can only fast travel to specific points and the Ferrystones themselves are rare and expensive single-use items.

First and foremost, look for purple Portcrystals within major settlements to unlock fast travel there. The Portcrystal in Vernworth is behind the inn, and the crystal in Harve Village is found near the old man’s hut on the beach. Once unlocked, you can use Ferrystones to travel between them freely.

You can find Ferrystones hidden in chests throughout the world or purchase them from merchants. However, these chests are exceedingly rare and the merchants sell them for a steep 10,000 gold, so be sure to use them sparingly. That said, it’s a great idea to carry at least one with you as you adventure out into the wilds because you never know when you’ll be able to make it back to town safely.



And that’s all you need to know about fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This approach means the developers could densely pack their world with monsters to fight and treasure to find, so don’t be afraid to venture out into the unknown – even if it might take you a while to get back to civilization.