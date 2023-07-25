DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing Speeds to Consoles This Year

The last time we heard about the lovable ogre, Shrek, DreamWorks was teasing Shrek 5, along with a Donkey spinoff. But what about the world of video games, especially something with the quality caliber of Shrek SuperSlam? Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Bamtang Games are trying to replicate that title’s perfection with DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing, which will launch later in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S | X, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

Via Gematsu, DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing will feature multiple characters from the DreamWorks universe as they try to copy the success of Nintendo’s Mario Kart series. The game will have both a physical and digital edition for $39.99. For $49.99, gamers can nab the Digital Deluxe Edition, which will include the base game and two exclusive characters and their karts — Master Oogway from Kung Fu Panda and Wolf from Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Here are some of the game’s features:

20 characters and customizable karts, including such faves as Puss in Boots, Po, and Hiccup

Famous locations like Far Far Away and Spirit Realm

Magical switches that reveal hidden shortcuts

Much of the Trolls cast, including whoever Justin Timberlake played

Modes like Free Race, Cups, Challenge, and Time Trial, and eight-person online and four-player local split-screen multiplayer

It remains to be seen if losing a race against your friends will make you cry as much as you did watching Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The game has no trailer yet, but there are screenshots, some of which you can see below.