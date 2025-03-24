Drift Carts Codes (March 2025) [NEW]

Updated: March 24, 2025 New codes added!

Yup, you read that right: it’s not cars but Drift Carts! And yes, as in shopping carts! Basically, it’s a Black Friday experience but less dangerous than the real deal. Get a cart, race others, execute some smooth drifts, and win big!

The more Money you win, the better carts you can buy, and Drift Carts codes will help you gain a head start. Use the codes listed below to obtain Money and other goodies for free, get numerous designs to make your cart truly your own, and pimp it up with unique effects, sounds, and more! But if you feel the itch for actual car drift racing, check out Drift Paradise codes once you’ve had your fill here.

All Drift Carts Codes List

Active Drift Carts Codes

1MILLION!!! : Use for a Double Money Boost for 5 minutes

: Use for a Double Money Boost for 5 minutes 5k_L!KES : Use for x5k Money

: Use for x5k Money RELEASE : Use for x5k Money

: Use for x5k Money COMMUNITY_C4RT!: Use for a Purple Cart

Expired Drift Carts Codes

There are currently no expired Drift Carts codes.

How to Redeem Drift Carts Codes

Redeem your Drift Carts codes by following these easy steps:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Drift Carts on Roblox. Click the Codes icon in the bottom left corner. Enter your code in the Input Here text box. Click the Confirm button to redeem the code.

How to Get More Drift Carts Codes

If you want to get new Drift Cart codes effortlessly, bookmark this page and revisit it before jumping into the game. We keep our lists updated regularly, so if there are fresh codes, you’ll find them here. Alternatively, you can look for new codes yourself, either on the game page or through the Drift Carts Discord server.

Why Are My Drift Carts Codes Not Working?

If you can’t redeem Drift Carts codes, the first thing to check is whether you’ve entered the code correctly. Almost every code for this experience contains a number and an exclamation mark, and those are easy to miss or mistake for letters. But if you’ve double-checked and are sure you’ve got the spelling right, it’s possible that the code’s expired. In that case, let us know so we can test it and update our list if needed!

What Is Drift Carts?

Drift Carts is an amazing drift racing experience. Instead of a car, you’re driving an actual shopping cart. Better yet, you can buy different carts and customizations to stand out in the competitive environment.

