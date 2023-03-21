[Update: EA has completely removed mention of delisting Mirror’s Edge, which will apparently now remain available. The original article follows.] EA has announced that it will delist Battlefield 1943, Bad Company 1 and 2, and Mirror’s Edge next month. It’s a move that will see each of the games removed from digital storefronts come April 28, meaning players will no longer be able to purchase the original versions of these games. Multiplayer servers for Battlefield 1943, Bad Company 1 and 2, and Mirror’s Edge will then shut down later this year on December 8, 2023. While players who own these titles will still have access to all single-player content, others looking to revisit EA’s past will be out of luck.

“While these titles hold a special place in our heart, we’re now looking forward to creating new memories alongside you as we shift our focus towards our current and future Battlefield experiences,” said EA.

Today’s announcement stings especially for Battlefield fans. While many have grown to appreciate the series’s most recent entry, Battlefield 2042, thousands of other Battlefield fans argue that the last decade of entries hasn’t lived up to the franchise’s roots. EA seems determined to keep players from exploring those roots, so if you still aren’t a fan of the direction Battlefield has taken the last few years, you might want to purchase Battlefield 1943 and Bad Company 1 and 2 before next month’s delist-athon.

EA also took today’s depressing announcement as an opportunity to “reflect” on the Battlefield titles that will soon be delisted. However, the company did briefly celebrate Mirror’s Edge, too, saying, “We look back fondly on Faith as an iconic character, and her parkour style gameplay.”

While more content for the Battlefield series is still on the way, Mirror’s Edge fans were last treated to a release with Mirror’s Edge Catalyst in 2016. Stay tuned for more as EA removes these titles from purchase.