Earth Defense Force 6 Looks Perfectly Ridiculous in First Trailer, Gameplay Revealed

D3Publisher and developer Sandlot have unveiled Earth Defense Force 6 with a spring 2024 release window for PC, PlayStation 4 (PS4), and PlayStation 5 (PS5). The sixth entry in the apocalyptic action franchise was announced with a goofy gameplay trailer.

It’s always a bit of a struggle to describe what exactly Earth Defense Force (EDF) is, but today’s trailer does its best to sell newcomers and veterans alike. Beginning with a mundane, live-action weather report, it isn’t long until the footage spins into complete chaos. Per usual, it looks like giant ants and other kaiju-like creatures will be out to destroy the world in this latest entry. Thankfully, the EDF is here to stop them, while also… dancing and relaxing for some reason. They seem pretty happy about Earth Defense Force 6, and if you’d like to see why, you can watch the reveal trailer below.

Earth Defense Force 6 takes place in 2027, three years after mankind won its long war against the invaders. However, only 10% of Earth’s population remains, and with the invaders back and more fearsome than ever, the world will need to rely on the EDF to survive. The planet is on the back foot, but that won’t stop the EDF from having a bit of fun.

“Save the future of Earth in the new world,” the Earth Defense Force 6 Steam page says. “The identity of the invader that has long tormented Earth is finally revealed. A chain of deep despair that strikes in a devastated world for the first time in the series…But your presence as a soldier of the EDF will lead humanity to the greatest joy. Now you must face it with courage and wisdom.”

D3Publisher and Sandlot call their latest game the “largest volume in the history of the series.” Iin addition to the largest number of missions and weapons the franchise has ever seen, this new entry also supports online co-op play for up to four people. Offline splitscreen co-op play is also available for those looking to settle into a couch and blast away invaders with friends. Players will have the option to pick between four different solider classes and fight next to EDF members from across the country. Stay tuned for more information on Earth Defense Force 6.