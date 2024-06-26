Elden Ring’s Intentional Vagueness Is Exactly What Makes It So Compelling

Elden Ring’s DLC Shadow of the Erdtree has introduced new players to the game who never tried it out back in 2022, and one criticism that has surfaced once again is the vagueness of its story. Truthfully, this is what makes Elden Ring so great.

Unlike other games, Elden Ring doesn’t spoonfeed you its story while adventuring; instead, you must seek out the information yourself to learn what is happening, or why you are doing the things you’ve been tasked with. This might seem like a chore, but it’s the only thing that makes sense for the player in this world.

While you are primed to become the Elden Lord, at the time of starting Elden Ring, your character is not a key player in The Lands Between, which traces back decades before your arrival. Unlike other great games like God of War where you play as an already established character in the world of gods, in Elden Ring you’re just a Tarnished. Tarnished are warriors summoned back to life to restore the shattered Elden Ring.

Given that you’re not a key player in this story upon arrival it only makes sense that you begin with little context. Through the guidance of Grace, you’ll discover where to go next and along your way, NPCs will provide useful information about where you’re from, what has happened, and what to do next.

From a gameplay perspective, the storytelling is a big driver for multiple playthroughs. You may find something you missed initially, or choose a different path with new alliances to learn about other characters that frequent The Lands Between.

Again let me reiterate: there is plenty of story to uncover for those who seek it, but it isn’t built around you, you’ll need to insert yourself within it. The player is just another Tarnished with the potential to become the Elden Lord. Through exploration, questing with NPCs, and collecting items you’ll soon get a grasp on this complex world where alliances can flip on a dime and motivations tend to constantly clash.

Outside of the game itself, the vagueness of Elden Ring’s story has spawned a dedicated fanbase and community that many other games can’t imagine curating. Here, lore is explored and questioned, and through teamwork, the big picture of Elden Ring is pieced together. This community has spawned careers for many content creators like VaatiVidya, SmoughTown, and other prominent creatives and that’s what makes this style of storytelling so incredible. Elden Ring is not just a one-time experience, it’s a journey that you can choose to explore alone or seek guidance from others.

It’s completely understandable if this style of storytelling is not for you, but Elden Ring wouldn’t be half as compelling as a game if you were given all the answers. If you take the time to learn about the world and its characters through exploration you will be rewarded with one of the best stories gaming has to offer, and the lore has only gotten deeper with the release of Shadow of the Erdtree.

