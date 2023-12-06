While Steamworld Build tasks players with establishing their own thriving settlement, you’ll need to complete several goals if you want to make any kind of progress. Here’s every milestone in Steamworld Build and what they unlock.
Unlocking Every Milestone in Steamworld Build
In total, there are 19 different milestones in Steamworld Build, and each one features different requirements and grants unique unlockables. Think of this system as a level gate of sorts that prevents you from speedrunning the game by dropping a Rocket Fuel Processing Plant within your first hour.
Related: Review: SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
The main thing to note about progressing your Milestone Level is that the system is largely based on the size of your population. The further up the tree you climb, the more citizens you’ll need. You’ll also need a variety of bots to ensure that everything is running smoothly and unlock some of the more complicated structures.
Milestones also provide players with decorations, but frankly, we’re just interested in the unlocks that make your town bigger and richer. Not that a scenic city doesn’t help with production, but there are a BUNCH of decorations, so I’d rather focus on the more substantial upgrades.
Milestone 1:
- Requires 24 Workers
- Unlocks Lumber Mill, Service Shop, and Warehouse, Forester
Milestone 2:
- Requires 70 Workers
- Unlocks Cactus Farm
Milestone 3:
- Requires 120 Workers
- Unlocks Train Station, and Charcoal Kiln
Milestone 4:
- Requires 200 Workers
- Unlocks Engineer Residential
Milestone 5:
- Requires 1 Engineer
- Unlocks Glassblower, Saloon, Sand Sifting Factory, and Moonshiner
Milestone 6:
- Requires 70 Engineers
- Unlocks Toolmaker, Surveyor Office, Prospector Quarters, and Paved Road
Milestone 7:
- Requires 120 Engineers
- Unlocks Mechanic Quarters, Scrap Parts Maker, Pickaxe Maker, and Sheet Metal Factory
Milestone 8:
- Requires 200 Engineers
- Unlocks Wash Service, Dirty Water Extractor, Water Purifier, Surveillance Facility, Radar Machine, Cattle Farm, Burger Meister, and Bridge
Milestone 9:
- Requires 240 Engineers
- Unlocks Aristobot Residential
Milestone 10:
- Requires 1 Aristrobot
- Unlocks Waxing Shop, and Polymerisation Plant
Milestone 11:
- Requires 80 Aristobots
- Unlocks Sheriff’s Office, Armory, Guard Quarters, Grenade Turret, Oil Extractor, Oil Refinery, Diesel Plant, Hatmaker, Glass Wool Spinner, and Thumper.
Milestone 12:
- Requires 120 Aristobots
- Unlocks Fine Dining Restaurant, Steam Furnace, and Carburizing Plant
Milestone 13:
- Requires 180 Aristobots
- Unlocks Casino, Gunsmith, Black Powder Maker, Flame Turret, Gas Extractor, and Sulfur Distillery
Milestone 14:
- Requires 240 Aristobots
- Unlocks Scientist Residential
Milestone 15:
- Requires 1 Scientist
- Unlocks Retrofit Shop, University, and Maglev Road
Milestone 16:
- Requires 50 Scientists
- Unlocks Lab Equipment Manufacturer, Sparkling Diesel Manufacturer, and Lightning Turret
Milestone 17:
- Requires 100 Scientists
- Unlocks Art Studio, Oil Paint Factory, Vectron Scrap Extractor, and Large Stuff Collider
Milestone 18:
- Requires 150 Scientists
- Unlocks Observatory
Milestone 19:
- Requires 240 Scientists
- Unlocks Jetshroom Farm, and Rocket Fuel Processing Plant
And there is every milestone in Steamworld Build. With this information in your back pocket, you should have everything up and running in no time.