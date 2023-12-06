While Steamworld Build tasks players with establishing their own thriving settlement, you’ll need to complete several goals if you want to make any kind of progress. Here’s every milestone in Steamworld Build and what they unlock.

Unlocking Every Milestone in Steamworld Build

In total, there are 19 different milestones in Steamworld Build, and each one features different requirements and grants unique unlockables. Think of this system as a level gate of sorts that prevents you from speedrunning the game by dropping a Rocket Fuel Processing Plant within your first hour.

The main thing to note about progressing your Milestone Level is that the system is largely based on the size of your population. The further up the tree you climb, the more citizens you’ll need. You’ll also need a variety of bots to ensure that everything is running smoothly and unlock some of the more complicated structures.

Milestones also provide players with decorations, but frankly, we’re just interested in the unlocks that make your town bigger and richer. Not that a scenic city doesn’t help with production, but there are a BUNCH of decorations, so I’d rather focus on the more substantial upgrades.

Milestone 1:

Requires 24 Workers

Unlocks Lumber Mill, Service Shop, and Warehouse, Forester

Milestone 2:

Requires 70 Workers

Unlocks Cactus Farm

Milestone 3:

Requires 120 Workers

Unlocks Train Station, and Charcoal Kiln

Milestone 4:

Requires 200 Workers

Unlocks Engineer Residential

Milestone 5:

Requires 1 Engineer

Unlocks Glassblower, Saloon, Sand Sifting Factory, and Moonshiner

Milestone 6:

Requires 70 Engineers

Unlocks Toolmaker, Surveyor Office, Prospector Quarters, and Paved Road

Milestone 7:

Requires 120 Engineers

Unlocks Mechanic Quarters, Scrap Parts Maker, Pickaxe Maker, and Sheet Metal Factory

Milestone 8:

Requires 200 Engineers

Unlocks Wash Service, Dirty Water Extractor, Water Purifier, Surveillance Facility, Radar Machine, Cattle Farm, Burger Meister, and Bridge

Milestone 9:

Requires 240 Engineers

Unlocks Aristobot Residential

Milestone 10:

Requires 1 Aristrobot

Unlocks Waxing Shop, and Polymerisation Plant

Milestone 11:

Requires 80 Aristobots

Unlocks Sheriff’s Office, Armory, Guard Quarters, Grenade Turret, Oil Extractor, Oil Refinery, Diesel Plant, Hatmaker, Glass Wool Spinner, and Thumper.

Milestone 12:

Requires 120 Aristobots

Unlocks Fine Dining Restaurant, Steam Furnace, and Carburizing Plant

Milestone 13:

Requires 180 Aristobots

Unlocks Casino, Gunsmith, Black Powder Maker, Flame Turret, Gas Extractor, and Sulfur Distillery

Milestone 14:

Requires 240 Aristobots

Unlocks Scientist Residential

Milestone 15:

Requires 1 Scientist

Unlocks Retrofit Shop, University, and Maglev Road

Milestone 16:

Requires 50 Scientists

Unlocks Lab Equipment Manufacturer, Sparkling Diesel Manufacturer, and Lightning Turret

Milestone 17:

Requires 100 Scientists

Unlocks Art Studio, Oil Paint Factory, Vectron Scrap Extractor, and Large Stuff Collider

Milestone 18:

Requires 150 Scientists

Unlocks Observatory

Milestone 19:

Requires 240 Scientists

Unlocks Jetshroom Farm, and Rocket Fuel Processing Plant

And there is every milestone in Steamworld Build. With this information in your back pocket, you should have everything up and running in no time.