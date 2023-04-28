Exclusive: Listen to Mega Man X’s ‘Boomer Kuwanger’ as a Jazz Lullaby on New Game Music Album

Scarlet Moon Records is gearing up to release Prescription for Sleep: Game Music Lullabies Volume III, the 13th album in its series that rearranges iconic video game music as gorgeous jazz, on May 19, 2023. This album’s music comes from the duo of Gentle Love, which comprises Metal Gear Solid series composer Norihiko Hibino on saxophone and Etrian Odyssey / Persona Q performer AYAKI on piano, and it sounds as great as you would hope. The Escapist can exclusively reveal track 3 on Prescription for Sleep: Game Music Lullabies Volume III, “Boomer Kuwanger” from Mega Man X.

You may recall that Mega Man X has a ludicrously great and rocking soundtrack, and it’s really cool to listen to how Gentle Love retains the quality but completely transforms it into a soothing jazz track. “Boomer Kuwanger” is now a song that can put you, your child, and/or your parents to sleep, in a good way. You could drop this jazz into a black-and-white film noir and it would fit absolutely perfectly, yet the core melody is still unmistakably “Boomer Kuwanger.” I love it.

Here is the full track listing for the album, which contains plenty of other music from beloved game classics:

“Windmill Hut” – The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time “Theme of Prontera” – Ragnarok Online “Boomer Kuwanger” – Mega Man X “Tristram” – Diablo “This Dream” – NieR “Eruyt Village” – Final Fantasy XII “Yeul’s Theme” – Final Fantasy XIII-2 “Traveling in the Town of Hagure” – The Legend of the Mystical Ninja “Kraid” – Metroid “Rosenkranz” – SaGa Frontier II “Trading Town of Redmont” – Ys III: Wanderers from Ys “Daybreak” – Original Composition

Prescription for Sleep: Game Music Lullabies Volume III is available to preorder on all digital storefronts ahead of its release on May 19, if you need to have Mega Man X jazz (or any of these other songs) in your life. Scarlet Moon Records has many other albums of the same quality, some of which are specifically dedicated to games like Secret of Mana, Undertale, Celeste, Shovel Knight, Wizard of Legend, Stardew Valley, and Attack on Titan.