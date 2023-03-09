Capcom’s exosuit dinosaur disaster game, Exoprimal, just got a July 14, 2023 release date for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Game Pass. Furthermore, an Exoprimal open beta test is occurring March 17 – 19. The news arrived as part of the latest Capcom Spotlight, which served up a nice helping of exosuit gameplay. It’s a time-traveling adventure brimming with off-the-wall action, and nowhere is that better on display than today’s footage.

Those who participate in the Exoprimal test run will enjoy cross-platform play and a special Aibius Medal charm to show off to other players. It will join a flood of other cosmetics that will be unlockable through the Exoprimal battle pass, called the Survival Pass. See everything you need to know in the video below.

Although it’s not the Dino Crisis people may have been asking for through the last decade, Dino Crisis producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi has previously confirmed that he is heavily involved in Exoprimal’s development. Now, players should note that this doesn’t mean that a new Dino Crisis is on the way, nor does it mean that Exoprimal and Dino Crisis take place in the same universe. While that could be the case, Kobayashi’s involvement simply confirms that this new dinosaur IP is in good hands.

Look forward to Exoprimal when it continues Capcom’s prehistoric legacy on PC and consoles upon its release date this July.