Extalia Simulator Promo Image
Extalia Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|
Published: May 13, 2024 09:30 am

Updated: May 13, 2024

Do you like sword fights and exploration in your Roblox games? Try Extalia Simulator, an engaging clicker game with cute pets that can help you progress quickly and earn tons of valuable rewards along the way. Also, don’t miss Extalia Simulator codes to get unique pets and potions!

All Extalia Simulator Codes List

Extalia Simulator Codes (Working)

  • Release: Use for a Split Doggy Pet 
  • code90000: Use for a Win Potion 
  • code49241: Use for a Win Potion

Extalia Simulator Codes (Expired)

THANKYOU3M

How to Redeem Codes in Extalia Simulator

Redeeming Extalia Simulator codes is a quick and easy procedure if you follow our instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Extalia Simulator
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Extalia Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click on one of the Codes buttons on the right side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code from our list into the Enter Code pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the green Verify button to grab prizes!

If you want to play other popular Roblox games with many freebies, visit our articles on Strength Simulator codes and Forklift Simulator codes as well!

Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.