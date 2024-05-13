Extalia Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 13, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Do you like sword fights and exploration in your Roblox games? Try Extalia Simulator, an engaging clicker game with cute pets that can help you progress quickly and earn tons of valuable rewards along the way. Also, don’t miss Extalia Simulator codes to get unique pets and potions!

All Extalia Simulator Codes List

Extalia Simulator Codes (Working)

Release: Use for a Split Doggy Pet

Use for a Split Doggy Pet code90000: Use for a Win Potion

Use for a Win Potion code49241: Use for a Win Potion

Extalia Simulator Codes (Expired) show more THANKYOU3M show less

How to Redeem Codes in Extalia Simulator

Redeeming Extalia Simulator codes is a quick and easy procedure if you follow our instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Extalia Simulator in Roblox. Click on one of the Codes buttons on the right side of the screen. Insert a code from our list into the Enter Code pop-up text box. Hit the green Verify button to grab prizes!

