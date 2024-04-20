FF16 The Rising Tide: All Leviathan Eikon Abilities

There’s a lot of fun to be had splashing around your enemies with the Leviathan Eikon in Final Fantasy 16‘s new DLC. So here are all the Leviathan abilities and skills in FF16: The Rising Tide.

When Do You Unlock Leviathan’s Eikon Abilities in FF16: The Rising Tide DLC?

You’ll unlock Leviathan’s Eikon abilities roughly 30 minutes into The Rising Tide DLC in FF16, shortly after arriving in the new Mysidia region. After reaching Mysidia’s village, Haven, follow Shula a ways north to reach the Surge. Here you’ll make contact with Leviathan’s Dominate for the first time. He’ll have some feelings about Clive absorbing Leviathan, and you’ll be forced to quickly familiarize yourself with Leviathan’s watery skills.

All Leviathan Eikon Abilities in FF16: The Rising Tide

Leviathan has five skills you can unlock in the Abilities menu in FF16‘s Rising Tide DLC:

Leviathan Ability Description Ability Point Cost Deluge Launch a long-rage rapid-fire salvo of water that is capable of severely knocking back smaller enemies. -210 (Upgrade)

-1000 (Master) Serpent’s Cry Summon a water serpent that transforms Clive’s basic Square and Triangle actions into powerful ranged attacks. -1000 (Master) Cross Swell Create twin waves that rush inward, dragging smaller enemies to a central point before Clive. -240 (Upgrade)

-1000 (Master) Abyssal Tear Rip open a slowly expanding gateway to the murky depths of the sea, and when the timing is right, summon forth an abyssal storm that hones in on nearby enemies. -150 (Learn)

-250 (Upgrade)

-1000 (Master) Tsunami Conjure a whorling wave of titanic proportions to swallow up and spit out all enemies caught in the surf. -300 (Learn)

-750 (Upgrade)

-6000 (Master)

Deluge, Serpent’s Cry, and Cross Swell will come automatically equipped to Clive once he obtains the Leviathan Eikon, with Serpent’s Cry being Leviathan’s Eikonic Feat ability mapped to the Circle button. Abyssal Tear and Tsunami are Leviathan’s stronger abilities, but you’ll first need to unlock them with a small Ability Point fee.

In general, Leviathan adds a set of ranged attacks to Clive’s arsenal. The Leviathan’s abilities push and pull enemies around the battlefield from a distance while pelting them with a powerful water gun. Serving as the crux of Leviathan is Serpent’s Cry. When used, Clive’s left arm transforms into a watery serpent’s head that spits out blasts of water like a shotgun. It can be used from any distance while maintaining its strength, but it requires some aiming to pull off, and you’re required to frequently refill it by performing an onscreen button prompt or a precise dodge.

What Are the Best Leviathan Abilities in FF16: The Rising Tide?

The best Leviathan abilities in FF16‘s Rising Tide DLC are Tsunami and Cross Swell. They work perfectly in tandem to control the battlefield, grouping your enemies together and wiping them out in one fell swoop.

Cross Swell might not seem like much at first, but it’s a large, far-reaching attack that will bring all your enemies into a line in front of you. You can then follow this attack with a strong forward-facing ultimate ability like Leviathan’s Tsunami, Bahamut’s Giga Flare, or Titan’s Earthen Fury. Cross Swell also does some decent damage on its own, easily taking out groups of smaller enemies without much hassle.

Tsunami is Leviathan’s ultimate ability, and like most other Eikon ultimate abilities, it’s an extremely powerful AoE attack. It’s both wide and long, reaching most enemies in front of you and knocking them back if not outright ending the battle within seconds. Tsunami is also quite the spectacle, unleashing an all-consuming swirling wave that provides a dazzling feeling similar to sitting in a car wash.

That’s about it for Leviathan’s abilities in Final Fantasy 16. Haven’t yet gotten to The Rising Tide? Check out our guide on how to start the DLC.

