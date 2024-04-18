Image via Square Enix
A title card for The Rising Tide DLC in FF16
How to Start the FF16 Rising Tide DLC

Image of Seth Lowe
Seth Lowe
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 07:32 pm

A full DLC expansion for Final Fantasy 16 has released, and with it comes plenty of new content, including a new story, Eikon abilities, and side quests. But there are some requirements before you can unlock it all. So here’s how to start FF16‘s Rising Tide DLC.

How to Start FF16: The Rising Tide DLC

To start The Rising Tide DLC in FF16, you’ll need to first unlock Origin as a destination on the world map and complete the “Priceless” side quest. Origin will appear after completing the “Streets of Madness” main story quest and starting “Back to Their Origin,” the final main quest in the game. Origin serves as the game’s final point of no return, meaning you’ll essentially have to complete the game (minus the final boss) before you can access The Rising Tide DLC.

Once you have The Rising Tide‘s prerequisites out of the way, interact with the Reading Table in The Hideaway and open an “Unmarked” letter. At the bottom of the letter, you’ll be asked if you want to “heed the mysterious quest,” at which point you can select “yes” to start The Rising Tide.

How to Start the Priceless Side Quest in FFXVI

FF16 screenshot of Clive and Jill hugging in a field of snow daisies.
Screenshot by The Escapist

In addition to reaching “Back to their Origin,” accessing The Rising Tide DLC will require you to complete the “Priceless” side quest. To unlock “Priceless” in FF16, you’ll need to complete three other side quests:

  • Cut from the Cloth — Given by Hortense in the Hideaway’s Boarding Deck after starting the “After the Storm” main quest.
  • Phoenix, Heal Thyself — Given by Jote in the Hideaway’s Infirmary after starting the “Across the Narrow” main quest.
  • Where There’s a Will — Given by Joshua in the Hideaway’s Boarding Deck after starting the “Back to Their Origin” main quest.

With those three quests completed, you can start “Priceless” by reading a letter from Joshua titled “Concern for Jill” at the Hideaway’s Reading Table. This will kick off a chain of events to lift Jill’s mood by taking her on a nostalgic trip to see some snow daisies.

Once all is said and done, Jill will join you as a party member, and you’ll finally be able to start FF16‘s Rising Tide DLC.

Final Fantasy XVI
All Patch Notes for Stardew Valley 1.6.4 Update
stardew farmer running on the dock
Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Patch Notes for Stardew Valley 1.6.4 Update
Daphne Fama Apr 18, 2024
All Campfire Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Lighting a Campfire in Fortnite
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Campfire Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Dan Wenerowicz Apr 18, 2024
How to Play No Rest for the Wicked With a Keyboard and Mouse
No Rest for the Wicked Keyboard and Mouse
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Play No Rest for the Wicked With a Keyboard and Mouse
Joey Carr Apr 18, 2024
Seth Lowe
Seth is a freelance writer at the Escapist and joined the site in February 2024. An avid Nintendo lover and a true Pokemon master, surely you'll find him glued to a Game Boy no matter where he is. You can also find contributions of his on other gaming sites, such as Prima Games, Gamepur, and TheGamer. He covers Pokemon, Final Fantasy, and more for The Escapist.