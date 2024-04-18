How to Start the FF16 Rising Tide DLC

A full DLC expansion for Final Fantasy 16 has released, and with it comes plenty of new content, including a new story, Eikon abilities, and side quests. But there are some requirements before you can unlock it all. So here’s how to start FF16‘s Rising Tide DLC.

How to Start FF16: The Rising Tide DLC

To start The Rising Tide DLC in FF16, you’ll need to first unlock Origin as a destination on the world map and complete the “Priceless” side quest. Origin will appear after completing the “Streets of Madness” main story quest and starting “Back to Their Origin,” the final main quest in the game. Origin serves as the game’s final point of no return, meaning you’ll essentially have to complete the game (minus the final boss) before you can access The Rising Tide DLC.

Once you have The Rising Tide‘s prerequisites out of the way, interact with the Reading Table in The Hideaway and open an “Unmarked” letter. At the bottom of the letter, you’ll be asked if you want to “heed the mysterious quest,” at which point you can select “yes” to start The Rising Tide.

How to Start the Priceless Side Quest in FFXVI

In addition to reaching “Back to their Origin,” accessing The Rising Tide DLC will require you to complete the “Priceless” side quest. To unlock “Priceless” in FF16, you’ll need to complete three other side quests:

Cut from the Cloth — Given by Hortense in the Hideaway’s Boarding Deck after starting the “After the Storm” main quest.

Phoenix, Heal Thyself — Given by Jote in the Hideaway’s Infirmary after starting the “Across the Narrow” main quest.

Where There’s a Will — Given by Joshua in the Hideaway’s Boarding Deck after starting the “Back to Their Origin” main quest.

With those three quests completed, you can start “Priceless” by reading a letter from Joshua titled “Concern for Jill” at the Hideaway’s Reading Table. This will kick off a chain of events to lift Jill’s mood by taking her on a nostalgic trip to see some snow daisies.

Once all is said and done, Jill will join you as a party member, and you’ll finally be able to start FF16‘s Rising Tide DLC.

