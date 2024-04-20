FF16 The Rising Tide: How to Craft Leviathan’s Serpent Ring Accessories

The new Leviathan skills in Final Fantasy 16‘s Rising Tide DLC are a blast, and they can get even stronger with the help of a few accessories. Here’s how to craft the Leviathan Serpent Rings in FF16: The Rising Tide.

How to Unlock the Leviathan Serpent Ring Recipes

To unlock the Leviathan Serpent Rings for crafting in FF16: The Rising Tide, you’ll need to complete the What Ails You sidequest. This quest becomes available after you meet Leviathan’s Dominate for the first time and return to Haven. Talk to Fanet, a healer standing with an ailing man near the blacksmith, and she’ll have you investigate the source of the man’s ailment.

After starting What Ails You, follow the quest markers, which will eventually take you to The Green Altar northwest of The High Gate, and fight off a gang of Tonberries to discover a Silver Chain. Bring the Silver Chain back to Fanet at the blacksmith, and you’ll receive an Adder Stone and Serpent Ring Design Draft, unlocking the Serpent Ring recipes.

How to Craft the Leviathan Serpent Rings

After you’ve unlocked the recipes, you can have the blacksmith craft four separate Serpent Rings that each boosts a Leviathan skill. The Serpent Rings all require their own unique material to craft and consist of the following:

Serpent Ring Skill Effect Required Materials The Serpent’s Wonder (Deluge) Reduces Deluge cooldown time by 1.5 seconds. -Aquamarine x2

-Ageless Tallow The Serpent’s Worth (Tsunami) Reduces Tsunami cooldown time by 8.0 seconds. -Aquamarine x2

-Ageless Millet The Serpent’s Word (Cross Swell) Reduces Cross Swell cooldown time by 2.0 seconds. -Aquamarine x2

-Ageless Odorament The Serpent’s Watch (Abyssal Tear) Reduces Abyssal Tear cooldown time by 2.0 seconds. -Aquamarine x2

-Ageless Oilstone

Aquamarine Locations in FF16: The Rising Tide

Aquamarine is a rare resource found around Mysidia, and the Adder Stone you received as a reward for completing the What Ails You side quest will help you locate it. Whenever you’re near an Aquamarine, the Adder Stone will produce a water droplet sound, and the source of the Aquamarine will pulse, radiating watery, teal-colored rings.

The location of Aquamarine differs between players, depending on the game’s difficulty, but they’re not too hard to find thanks to the Adder Stone telegraphing their locations. Personally, I played on the Action Mode difficulty and found Aquamarine in the following locations:

On a rock just north of The High Gate, in the area across the path from The Green Altar.

On the ground along the Maiden’s March path past The Dark Gate.

Inside a Quindim monster west of The Gallery in Maiden’s March.

On the ground in the water beside a crumbling stone wall on the western edge of The Sunken Ruins.

Inside a Lesser Archelon monster along the eastern cliffside just south of the Tailwind Bay Obelisk.

On the ground beside a tree in Father’s Fell’s southeast pathway to Tailwind Bay.

At the base of a large rocky hill on the pathway to River’s Edge just south of Haven’s Low Gate.

At the base of the rocky mountain wall just south of Conviction on The Lost Cloak path.

How to Get Ageless Items in FF16: The Rising Tide

In addition to Aquamarine, you’ll need four special Ageless items to craft the Leviathan Serpent Rings in FF16: The Rising Tide. Each Ageless item is either received as a reward for completing a specific sidequest or found in a chest somewhere in Mysidia. Below, you’ll find a list of all four Ageless items and how to obtain them:

Ageless Tallow: Complete The Pursuit of Knowledge side quest.

Ageless Millet: Complete The Uninvited Guest side quest.

Ageless Odorament: In a chest on the southwest side of Haven, beside a wooden storage shed beneath the wheat fields.

Ageless Oilstone: In a chest along the eastern cliffside just south of the Tailwind Bay Obelisk.

After acquiring all the Aquamarine and Ageless materials, you can bring them back to the blacksmith to craft the Leviathan Serpent Ring accessories in FF16. Now, you can go forth and splash around your foes faster than ever.

