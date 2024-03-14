FF7 Rebirth From Whence Life Flows Quest Guide

So you’ve successfully run through Red XIII’s trials in Cosmo Canyon and learned about the Gi; now Bugenhagen wants help finding some dried-up, old lifesprings. Here are all the lifespring locations for the From Whence Life Flows quest in Final Fantasy VII (FF7) Rebirth.

How To Start From Whence Life Flows Quest in FF7 Rebirth

From Whence Life Flows is a side quest in FF7 Rebirth that becomes available via the noticeboard late in Chapter 10 after finishing all the major story elements in Cosmo Canyon. To start the quest, head to the Observatory and talk to Bugenhagen beside the bookcases on the ground floor. He’ll ask you to analyze some lifesprings for him.

Bugenhagen doesn’t give you much to go on, but he does provide a dinky little map to help you locate the lifesprings. That map is largely unhelpful, so instead, we’ll give you the direct locations for all the From Whence Life Flows lifesprings below. In total, there are five lifesprings you’ll need to locate and scan. Each lifespring is protected by a wooden gate, and you’ll need to fend off monsters as you approach them.

If monsters destroy the gate protecting a lifespring, they’ll run in and destroy the lifespring crystal, preventing you from gathering the data you need. You’ll still be able to move forward with the quest, but the reward you receive at the end will be diminished.

Where To Find the Lifesprings

From Whence Life Flows Lifespring Location #1

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first Lifespring Survey Station is located below the vale in Cosmo Canyon. Head to the Dried Oasis Tower at the base of the canyon and run directly northeast. You should quickly see the lifespring gate from afar as you start running toward it.

From Whence Life Flows Lifespring Location #2

Screenshot by The Escapist

Lifespring Survey Station No. 2 is located in the central west ruins. If you fast travel to Phenomenon Intel 1, you’ll immediately hit this lifespring by briefly running forward and climbing the stairs on your left. Alternatively, you can fast travel to the nearby Chocobo Stop and follow the short path to the ruins behind you.

From Whence Life Flows Lifespring Location #3

Screenshot by The Escapist

Lifespring Survey Station No. 3 is across the way from the second lifespring location. Fast travel to the nearby Chocobo Stop and turn around, but instead of following the ruins to the right, hang left and descend. Or if you’ve already been in the area, fast travel to Gliding Range No. 31, and you’ll be placed almost right in front of the lifespring’s gate.

In my experience, this lifespring had the most fragile gate and would break after only a few hits from the attacking Sahagin. I recommend using Yuffie’s Wind Current ability to immediately pull all the enemies away from the gate, then spamming Blindside to keep them from running back to it.

From Whence Life Flows Lifespring Location #4

Screenshot by The Escapist

To reach Lifespring Survey Station No. 4, head to the Gliding Range Tower located in the middle of the canyon, then turn around and run forward a bit. The lifespring’s gate will be on your right, tucked into the cliffside.

From Whence Life Flows Lifespring Location #5

Screenshot by The Escapist

Lifespring Survey Station No. 5 is the most hidden of all the lifesprings in From Whence Life Flows, and if you’re not familiar with the chocobo gliding ranges, it can be a little confusing to reach. If you’ve already mapped out the area, fast travel to the Chocobo Stop in the southern cliffs and turn left.

If you’re unfamiliar with the area, you’ll want to start south near the Dilapidated Ship, then run up the cliffside to Gliding Range No. 6. From here, follow the path of gliding ranges winding around and upward. Eventually, you’ll end up at the final gliding range (No. 15). From there, continue along the upward path, then turn right.

And that should close out the From Whence Life Flows quest in FF7 Rebirth. As a reward, you’ll get a Manuscript for Cait Sith to augment his Folio, and you’ll grow a little closer to Red XIII. It is also a prerequisite for the Victim of Circumstance side quest that becomes available a little later.