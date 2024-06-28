Image Source: Square Enix
Category:
Guides
Video Games

FFXIV Dawntrail AFK Timer Explained

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 06:11 am

The infamous AFK timer was implemented a few years ago when Final Fantasy XIV surged in popularity with its expansion releases, but it got removed a while after that. If you’re wondering how the AFK timer works in FFXIV Dawntrail, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

What Is the AFK Timer in FFXIV Dawntrail?

First off, yes, the AFK timer is indeed back for the launch of FFXIV Dawntrail. This means that players who are inactive in the game for a certain amount of time will be kicked out. This was implemented so that other players queuing in to log in can actually get on the servers and start playing.

As Square Enix predicted that there would be high server congestion during the Dawntrail launch period, they implemented the AFK timer to help ease up queues. This will likely get removed again once the expansion hype dies down, and long server queues and congestion are no longer a thing.

How Long Is the AFK Timer?

The AFK timer in FFXIV Dawntrail is 30 minutes. This means that players who have been inactive in the game for 30 minutes will be kicked out, and they’ll need to queue again to get back into the game.

It’s worth noting that players have found a few sneaky ways to get around the timer, such as being in a cutscene while AFK, or starting a craft session. This prevented players from getting kicked out during the Stormblood era, though it remains to be seen whether it’ll actually work in Dawntrail.

And that’s everything you need to know about the AFK timer in FFXIV Dawntrail. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to fix the black screen and launcher HTTPS system errors.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy XIV
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook linkedin