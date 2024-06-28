FFXIV Dawntrail AFK Timer Explained

The infamous AFK timer was implemented a few years ago when Final Fantasy XIV surged in popularity with its expansion releases, but it got removed a while after that. If you’re wondering how the AFK timer works in FFXIV Dawntrail, here’s what you need to know.

What Is the AFK Timer in FFXIV Dawntrail?

First off, yes, the AFK timer is indeed back for the launch of FFXIV Dawntrail. This means that players who are inactive in the game for a certain amount of time will be kicked out. This was implemented so that other players queuing in to log in can actually get on the servers and start playing.

As Square Enix predicted that there would be high server congestion during the Dawntrail launch period, they implemented the AFK timer to help ease up queues. This will likely get removed again once the expansion hype dies down, and long server queues and congestion are no longer a thing.

How Long Is the AFK Timer?

The AFK timer in FFXIV Dawntrail is 30 minutes. This means that players who have been inactive in the game for 30 minutes will be kicked out, and they’ll need to queue again to get back into the game.

It’s worth noting that players have found a few sneaky ways to get around the timer, such as being in a cutscene while AFK, or starting a craft session. This prevented players from getting kicked out during the Stormblood era, though it remains to be seen whether it’ll actually work in Dawntrail.

And that’s everything you need to know about the AFK timer in FFXIV Dawntrail. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to fix the black screen and launcher HTTPS system errors.

