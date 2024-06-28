How to Fix FFXIV Launcher HTTPS System Error

Live-service games and MMOs are always going to experience server and congestion issues on launch day, and Final Fantasy XIV is certainly no exception. Here’s how to fix the launcher HTTPS system errors in FFXIV Dawntrail.

FFXIV Launcher HTTPS System Error Fixes and Solutions

If you’re starting up the FFXIV launcher and finding that it’s taking a while to load up the login and password fields for you to start playing the game, chances are good that the connection will time out. You’ll then get a pop-up saying that the FFXIV launcher has run into a HTTPS system error, followed by a string of numbers.

There are two main ways to get around this problem:

If you’re playing on an expansion launch day, your best bet is to just keep restarting the launcher and trying again until you get in.

If you’re playing on a regular day where queues should not be so intense, then you may have an issue with your internet connection or DNS settings, and you’ll need to adjust those to see if that fixes the problem.

For the former, it may help to know that I also ran into the launcher HTTPS system error about four times in a row before it finally let me log in, and this happened on the early access launch day for Dawntrail. All I did was keep trying to restart the launcher and eventually it let me log in and put me into a server queue.

If you’re not in a rush to play, you may also want to wait a few hours for server load to cool down before trying again.

And that’s how to fix the FFXIV launcher HTTPS system error. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to unlock Viper and Pictomancer.

