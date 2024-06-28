How to Unlock the Viper Job in FFXIV Dawntrail

The new melee DPS job in FFXIV Dawntrail is the Viper, a dual-sword-wielding warrior with fast-paced gameplay that’s also the new face for the whole expansion, and here’s what you need to do to unlock it as soon as you get into the expansion.

Where to Unlock Viper in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

The Viper can be unlocked at Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 9.3 Y:9.2) by speaking with the Worried Weaver (next to the Itinerant Moogle) and accepting the quest “Enter the Viper”. You must have at least one job at Level 80 and have purchased the Dawntrail expansion to accept the quest. Your current MSQ progress is irrelevant, though, and you don’t need to be on the Dawntrail storyline to unlock the job.

Screenshot by the Escapist

As you follow the quest, you’ll be introduced to Viper and its various battle stances, eventually unlocking the job permanently once you complete it. You get a free weapon plus the initial job attire so you can run some content right away, but you might want to wait a bit before that. Viper starts at Level 80, so trying to put a whole rotation together can be difficult. It’s advised to train in a training dummy before heading out to actual content so you won’t struggle as much.

If you’re willing to use Viper as your main job before heading out to the Dawntrail MSQ, you’ll need to reach Level 90 first. Some good options include completing FATEs in Endwalker zones, completing your Daily Roulettes, spamming dungeons (only after Level 81) or completing Critical Engagements in Zadnor. Special activities such as Tribe Quests, Wondrous Tails and Challenge Log bonuses are also very welcome for some more experience.

Viper uses Scouting gear and Aiming accessories just like Ninja, so gearing both of them at once is completely possible. Each of them might want different Materia melds on the same items, though, so be aware of that. It’ll probably be a long road ahead before you reach 100, though, so good luck!

FFXIV is available now. The Dawntrail expansion is available on Early Access, with full release on July 2nd.

