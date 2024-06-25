When Does the Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Maintenance Start and End?

The Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail expansion is almost upon us, and Square Enix was kind enough to inform us of the exact period the game will be down for this large-scale maintenance. Learn more about them here below.

All Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Dawntrail Maintenance Timers, Listed

Maintenance for FFXIV Patch 7.0 starts on June 26th, 2024 and will last 48 hours. Players who pre-ordered Dawntrail can start playing the new expansion as soon as the game is up. Here are the timers for different timezones:

Jun. 26, 2024 2:00 a.m. to Jun. 28, 2024 2:00 a.m. (PDT)

Jun. 26, 2024 5:00 a.m. to Jun. 28, 2024 5:00 a.m. (EDT)

Jun. 26, 2024 10:00 a.m. to Jun. 28, 2024 10:00 a.m. (BST)

The game will be completely unavailable for login during this period. Preload for the expansion patch will be available soon after the expansion launches, starting at different moments depending on your platform:

PS5/PS4/Xbox

Around June 26, 2024 4:00 a.m. (PDT)

Around June 26, 2024 7:00 a.m. (EDT)

Around June 26, 2024 12:00 p.m. (BST)

Windows/Mac/Steam

Around June 27, 2024 8:00 a.m. (PDT)

Around June 27, 2024 11:00 a.m. (EDT)

Around June 27, 2024 4:00 p.m. (BST)

The Steam page for FFXIV recommends at least 140 GB of free space for the entire game, so expect the update to be on the bigger side. It’s a whole expansion with a huge graphical update, after all, so this is only to be expected.

Other services such as The Lodestone, the Online Store and the Companion app for FFXIV will also be unavailable during this time, so make sure you’ve done everything you need beforehand, such as inputting your pre-order code and renewing your subscription if needed. You can do these things as soon as the game’s up, but avoiding any inconvenience is always welcome.

And that’s when the Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail maintenance starts and ends.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now. The Dawntrail expansion arrives on July 2nd, with Early Access available on June 28th.

