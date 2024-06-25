Here’s an Early Look at FFXIV 7.0’s Preliminary Patch Notes Ahead of Dawntrail Release

We’re just three days away from the early access release of FFXIV: Dawntrail, and Square Enix has pushed out the preliminary patch notes for version 7.0 ahead of time.

Recommended Videos

As you might expect, it’s a lot of the usual stuff, including information on the new major cities and zones, as well as details on where you’ll need to go to unlock the new Viper and Pictomancer jobs. There’s also information on the locations of the new role quests, which you’ll need to do to unlock the final job action for whatever job you’re playing, as well as how to actually start the Dawntrail MSQs.

With the release of 7.0, the number of aetheryte currents in the Endwalker zones will be reduced, which means that you can now activate fewer of them to unlock flying in those zones. You can expect there to be plenty of aetheryte currents in the Dawntrail zones, though, and you’ll need to hit up all of them if you want to make use of your flying mounts.

As expected, the new raid series will only be available in 7.01, while the Savage version and treasure hunt instance Cenote Ja Ja Gural will release in patch 7.05. You can check out the full patch notes for yourself here.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is set to be released on July 2, though players who pre-ordered the game can start playing on June 28.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy