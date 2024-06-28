How to Unlock the Pictomancer Job in FFXIV Dawntrail

If you’re looking for a new main in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail, the new caster job Pictomancer might be your pick, and you can unlock it as soon as you get your feet into the new 7.0 patch. Here’s what you need to do to become a professional painter in Eorzea.

Where to Unlock Pictomancer in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Pictomancer can be unlocked by speaking with the Cheerless Healer in Old Gridania (X:8.0 Y:10.3), right next to the Conjurer’s Guild aetheryte. Accept his quest “The Joy of Pictomancy”, where you’ll be introduced to the new job through a small trial battle, which leads up to you unlocking the job for good.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You must be at Level 80 or higher with any Disciple of War/Magic to accept this quest, and have bought and activated the Dawntrail expansion. You can unlock it even if you haven’t reached the Dawntrail storyline in the MSQ just yet, as all Job Quests are located in initial areas. The job comes with your first weapon and the job’s basic attire, which will be enough to take on your first duties. Pictomancer starts out at Level 80, though, so you might take your time practicing at a training dummy before heading out to a real duty.

If you, like many, intend to do the new MSQ as a Pictomancer from day one, you’ll need a lot of preparation to reach Level 90 as quickly as possible. Some of the best methods include completing FATEs around the Endwalker zones, running level 81+ dungeons, completing your Daily Roulettes and, of course, the Critical Engagements in Zadnor. Completing your Challenge Log and your daily Tribe Quests will also help you a lot.

As a regular Caster, Pictomancer uses the same gear as other Magical DPS jobs in the game. But as diverse as the role is, each of them will likely want to have different stats in their endgame gear, so be mindful of that when trying to get equipment for all of them. Pictomancer seems to be quite unique among other casters, so don’t be scared if it suddenly requires some unorthodox gear stats.

FFXIV is available now. The Dawntrail expansion is available on Early Access, with full release on July 2nd.

