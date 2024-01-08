FFXIV Fans Are Obsessed With the Female Hrothgar

Square Enix has revealed a new look at the female Hrothgar playable race in Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV), and you better believe that people online are obsessed with the feline species, which are making their debut in Dawntrail.

Our look at female Hrothgar as playable characters in FFXIV came from a video released by Square Enix. You can watch that video, which was sent to The Escapist in a press release, below.

Naturally, since this is a post about how people are reacting to the female Hrothgar in FFXIV, I’m going to share some choice stuff I found online about the race. The thirst is real, though. You’ve been warned.

I'm not a furry, but… — Flipsie 🎋🦊 VTuber (@FlipsieVT) January 7, 2024

gonna BUST — saira (@sairaspooks) January 7, 2024

She found someone to trust pic.twitter.com/W5AHJBGj7k — Quilo🌨️🦊 (@QuiloWisp) January 7, 2024

Introduced in Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers in 2019, the Hrothgar are, as you have likely gathered from the many context clues in this article, a feline species. Females are rare, and Dawntrail is the first time that they’ll actually be playable.

Other new content in the Dawntrail expansion includes the Pictomancer job, which is a class that combines art and magic. Think Relm in FFVI. Additionally, a new city called Solution Nine will be introduced alongside the Heritage Found area and Arcadion Raid Series. A new Ultimate Raid, Futures Rewritten, will also be available to play. And of course, there will be more dungeons. A new limited job called Beastmaster will also be available.

FFXIV launched in 2010. However, following negative reaction to that version of the game, Square Enix re-launched the MMO, with Naoki Yoshida, AKA Yoshi-P, heading up the game for A Realm Reborn in 2013. This rebooted version of the title has received a ton of critical acclaim and remains among the most popular MMOs around today. So far, released expansion packs have included Heavensward, Stormblood, Shadowbringers, and Endwalker.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is set to launch in summer 2024. The expansion pack will be the fifth for the popular MMO.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play now.