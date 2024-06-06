FFXIV Reveals All Upcoming Dawntrail Job Actions

The wait is finally over as the Media Tour embargo for Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail has lifted, revealing all new skills and animations for the new skills for all Jobs in the game, including the newcomers Pictomancer and Viper. Content creators had the chance to experience the new skills first-hand.

By going through the socials of said creators, players can find videos and other info on how the new changes will affect the combat during this new expansion. We had a sneak peek of the changes during May with the previous Job Actions trailer, showing off some of the new skills we’ll have in this expansion.

If you’re interested in seeing more detailed info, you can head to popular FFXIV YouTubers such as Mr. Happy, WeskAlber and others. But if you only want to see the new tooltips, you can check this Google Drive containing all changes, courtesy of Skyakagreyfox. Most Jobs still play very similar to how they currently do in Endwalker, but others have some impactful changes.

Notably, the existing Jobs Astrologian and Dragoon were reworked for the new expansion, bringing some new mechanics inspired by their previous kit iterations. RNG is now gone from the Astrologian’s kit, and Dragoon’s basic rotation has been simplified. And, of course, we got two new entries to the roster with Viper and Pictomancer.

Much akin to Samurai, Viper has a selfish DPS identity with a kit full of self-buffs and powerful GCDs, but no Raid-wide buffs. It does make up for that with a superior damage capacity and intensive skill rotation. Pictomancer does have one of these, though, and it uses different colors to create powerful spells based on the game’s usual elemental magics, as well as some original creations.

Overall, it seems like the combat we’ve been enjoying during Endwalker will be mostly expanded during Dawntrail. Be aware that all of these changes are not final just yet, and the actual game might be slightly different. But expect to see minor changes, if there are any.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail releases on July 2nd. Early Access begins on June 28th and it’s available through pre-order.

