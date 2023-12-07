Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Reveals Priscilla’s Glow Up Since the PS1-Era

Priscilla will receive a pretty massive glow up from how she looked on the PS1 when she returns in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.

On X, the Japanese account for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake shared a comparison of how Priscilla looked on the PS1 versus what she’ll look like on the PlayStation 5 when Rebirth rolls around, and it’s pretty startling. The advances in technology, they are truly incredible, because I can’t overemphasize to you how stunning the graphics were on the PS1 at the time.

A resident of Junon, Priscilla plays something of an infamous role in Final Fantasy 7. A mission when players first get to Junon involves helping her friend, Mr. Dolphin, and performing CPR on her. When I was young, I always struggled with that and the whistle game associated with her quite a bit. Still, she gives players the Shiva material, and that redeems her a bit.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which was itself a reimaging of the 1997 game of the same name. The title only got players out of Midgar, which meant that they never actually got to Junon. However, footage from Rebirth has made clear that players will indeed get to that city this time around.

Rebirth is set to be an absolutely massive game, and will be split across two discs for those with physical copies. I’ve actually bought a physical copy myself, due in large part to wanting to get the absolutely stunning collector’s edition for FF7 Rebirth. I’m also deeply excited to once again lose hours, if not weeks, of my life in Gold Saucer’s mini-games. Basically, yes. FF7 Rebirth now, please and thanks.

FF7 Rebirth releases on Feb. 29, 2024. The game will only be available on the PlayStation 5 at launch, so sorry to you PC gamers.