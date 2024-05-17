Promo image for Mecha Domination.
Mecha Domination Codes (May 2024)

Mechanical beasts destroyed the planet by making it into a wasteland with barely any resources left for survival. If you want to stay alive, you’ll need to rebuild your shelter, gather food and water, and arm yourself. You’ll have a better chance of surviving if you use Mecha Domination codes.  

All Mecha Domination Codes List

Active Mecha Domination Codes

  • DC20KFANS: Use for x300 Diamonds, x24 5 Minutes Research Speedup, x24 5 Minutes Training Speedup, x40 10k Food, x40 10k Water, x8 10k Steel, and x2 10k Oil (New)
  • MCDMD2024: Use for x300 Diamonds, x24 5 Minutes Research Speedup, x24 5 Minutes Training Speedup, x2 Adv. Beast Design, x40 10k Food, x40 10k Water, x8 10k Steel, and x2 10k Oil
  • DC15KFANS: Use for x300 Diamonds, x24 5 Minutes Research Speedup, x24 5 Minutes Training Speedup, x40 10k Food, x40 10k Water, x8 10k Steel, and x2 10k Oil
  • FB50KFANS: Use for x300 Diamonds, x24 5 Minutes Research Speedup, x24 5 Minutes Training Speedup, x40 10k Food, x40 10k Water, x8 10k Steel, and x2 10k Oil
  • MECHA999: Use for x150 Diamonds, x9 1 Minute Speedup, x480 1k Food, and x480 1k Water
  • MECHA888: Use for x100 Diamonds, x6 1 Minute Speedup, x320 1k Food, and x320 1k Water
  • MECHA777: Use for x50 Diamonds, x3 1 Minute Speedup, x160 1k Food, and x160 1k Water
  • DCMCDFANS: Use for x100 Diamonds, x10 1 Minute Speedup, x160 1k Food, and x160 1k Water
  • MCDGL2024: Use for x50 Diamonds, x5 1 Minute Speedup, x160 1k Food, and x160 1k Water

Expired Mecha Domination Codes

  • MCDLD2024
  • MCDAFD2024
  • LOVE2024
  • HAPPYNEWYEAR2024
  • XMAS2023
  • THSGIV2023
  • HALLOWEEN2023
  • HappySEPT
  • FATHER2023
  • MOTHER2023

How to Redeem Codes for Mecha Domination

Redeeming Mecha Domination codes is a straightforward process that takes a few steps, and here is how to do it:  

  1. Launch Mecha Domination on your device.
  2. Press the avatar icon to open your profile.
  3. Click the Settings icon in the lower-right corner.
  4. Hit the Gift Code button to open the redemption box.
  5. Type the code into the text field.
  6. Tap Exchange and claim the rewards.

