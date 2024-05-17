Mecha Domination Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 17, 2024
We added the latest codes!
Recommended Videos
Mechanical beasts destroyed the planet by making it into a wasteland with barely any resources left for survival. If you want to stay alive, you’ll need to rebuild your shelter, gather food and water, and arm yourself. You’ll have a better chance of surviving if you use Mecha Domination codes.
All Mecha Domination Codes List
Active Mecha Domination Codes
- DC20KFANS: Use for x300 Diamonds, x24 5 Minutes Research Speedup, x24 5 Minutes Training Speedup, x40 10k Food, x40 10k Water, x8 10k Steel, and x2 10k Oil (New)
- MCDMD2024: Use for x300 Diamonds, x24 5 Minutes Research Speedup, x24 5 Minutes Training Speedup, x2 Adv. Beast Design, x40 10k Food, x40 10k Water, x8 10k Steel, and x2 10k Oil
- DC15KFANS: Use for x300 Diamonds, x24 5 Minutes Research Speedup, x24 5 Minutes Training Speedup, x40 10k Food, x40 10k Water, x8 10k Steel, and x2 10k Oil
- FB50KFANS: Use for x300 Diamonds, x24 5 Minutes Research Speedup, x24 5 Minutes Training Speedup, x40 10k Food, x40 10k Water, x8 10k Steel, and x2 10k Oil
- MECHA999: Use for x150 Diamonds, x9 1 Minute Speedup, x480 1k Food, and x480 1k Water
- MECHA888: Use for x100 Diamonds, x6 1 Minute Speedup, x320 1k Food, and x320 1k Water
- MECHA777: Use for x50 Diamonds, x3 1 Minute Speedup, x160 1k Food, and x160 1k Water
- DCMCDFANS: Use for x100 Diamonds, x10 1 Minute Speedup, x160 1k Food, and x160 1k Water
- MCDGL2024: Use for x50 Diamonds, x5 1 Minute Speedup, x160 1k Food, and x160 1k Water
Expired Mecha Domination Codesshow more
- MCDLD2024
- MCDAFD2024
- LOVE2024
- HAPPYNEWYEAR2024
- XMAS2023
- THSGIV2023
- HALLOWEEN2023
- HappySEPT
- FATHER2023
- MOTHER2023
Related: Warhammer Tacticus Codes
How to Redeem Codes for Mecha Domination
Redeeming Mecha Domination codes is a straightforward process that takes a few steps, and here is how to do it:
- Launch Mecha Domination on your device.
- Press the avatar icon to open your profile.
- Click the Settings icon in the lower-right corner.
- Hit the Gift Code button to open the redemption box.
- Type the code into the text field.
- Tap Exchange and claim the rewards.
Have more fun in other popular mobile games by redeeming codes from our Whiteout Survival Codes and Brawlhalla Codes articles and claiming many amazing rewards!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more