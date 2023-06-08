Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Reveals Young Sephiroth, Closed Beta Registration Starts

After a long wait, Square Enix revealed a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis at Summer Game Fest, a turn-based RPG for Android and iOS mobile devices that will adapt story elements of the entire Final Fantasy VII saga, incorporating all games and film. Ever Crisis combines the usual beautiful prerendered cinematics with consciously retro graphics for the actual gameplay, using blocky characters in the vein of FFVII on PlayStation 1. Today’s trailer for Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis reveals that pre-registration has begun, including for a closed beta test that will occur on Android for July 6 – 13, 2023.

It also just shows more of the different stories we can expect from the game, which are episodic in nature. Final Fantasy VII Remake story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima has written new story elements centering on Sephiroth as a “young hero.” This basically continues the process of humanizing Sephiroth that had begun with Crisis Core.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is a cool novelty for longtime fans who like to just swim in lore, and those people should absolutely register for the closed beta. But for everyone else, the big highlight of Summer Game Fest was the new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which will launch in early 2024 and on two discs.