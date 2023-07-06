Final Fantasy XVI Update 1.03 Addresses Motion Blur & Menu Bugs, Out Now

Square Enix has released update 1.03 for Final Fantasy XVI (or Final Fantasy 16 or FF16 if you just live in fear of Roman numerals), along with the patch notes, and it addresses motion blur and menu stability, in addition to adding some new control schemes and more. Some people had been complaining of motion sickness while playing the game, so this is the update that should make their lives easier.

Personally, nothing about the game has made me queasy yet — at least nothing involving its technical performance. I did run into some bizarre issues that prevented me from navigating menus on a few occasions though, so fingers crossed this is the patch that gets rid of that.

Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Adds the following items to the System tab of the Main Menu: Motion Blur Strength

Allows the player to adjust the strength of the motion blur effect when the character or camera is in motion. The default setting is the maximum of 5. This can be lowered to reduce the strength of the motion blur effect, or set to 0 to turn it off completely. Player Follow (Movement) Player Follow (Attack)

Turning these settings off prevents the camera from automatically following the player while moving and attacking respectively.

Changes the maximum setting of the Camera Sensitivity (Horizontal) and Camera Sensitivity (Vertical) items from 10 to 20.

Adds three new controller layouts: types D, E, and F.

Corrects an issue that affected the stability of some menus.

Corrects some text issues.

Adds the hashtag #FF16 when sharing screenshots or video clips on Twitter or YouTube.

Final Fantasy 16 is exclusive to PlayStation 5 for now, so that’s obviously the only place you’ll see update 1.03. It will pretty likely end up on PC within the next year-ish though.