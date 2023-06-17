NewsVideo Games

Final Fantasy XVI Will Have a Day One Patch After All, but It’s Small

By
0
Final Fantasy XVI FF16 day one patch 300 MB small pre-release update

Square Enix had previously said that Final Fantasy XVI (FF16) did not have plans for a day-one patch, but those plans have changed. The development team announced the change of plans during a recent pre-launch livestream celebration. Captured and shared by Wario64 on Twitter, Square Enix apologized for the change but noted that the FF16 day-one patch will be around a measly 300 MB.

“We didn’t want to do any pre-release or release day updates… and we’re sorry!” stated Square Enix on the Final Fantasy XVI livestream.

Fans can expect the update to release on June 20, bringing a number of minor fixes to Final Fantasy XVI before its release later this month. The update addresses things ranging from small bug patches to even smaller text repairs. Although it might be disappointing to some that the game is launching with a day-one patch, these changes still signal that the latest Final Fantasy will be far more polished than your average modern AAA video game. If anything, the patch ensures that the experience will be even smoother than what was previously promised. You can see the list of what it fixes below:

  • Fix a control flag issue which can make progress impossible under very specific circumstances.
  • Fix an issue wherein the game could close unexpectedly under very specific circumstances.
  • Optimize performance in several places.
  • Fix some minor text errors.

While the FF16 day-one patch marks a change to Square Enix’s plans, there are still no plans for any DLC, though that could obviously change in the future. Final Fantasy XVI launches exclusively for PlayStation 5 on June 22. If you just can’t wait to get your hands on it, you can try out its recently released PS5 demo, which many have been extremely impressed by.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe