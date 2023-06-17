Final Fantasy XVI Will Have a Day One Patch After All, but It’s Small

Square Enix had previously said that Final Fantasy XVI (FF16) did not have plans for a day-one patch, but those plans have changed. The development team announced the change of plans during a recent pre-launch livestream celebration. Captured and shared by Wario64 on Twitter, Square Enix apologized for the change but noted that the FF16 day-one patch will be around a measly 300 MB.

“We didn’t want to do any pre-release or release day updates… and we’re sorry!” stated Square Enix on the Final Fantasy XVI livestream.

Fans can expect the update to release on June 20, bringing a number of minor fixes to Final Fantasy XVI before its release later this month. The update addresses things ranging from small bug patches to even smaller text repairs. Although it might be disappointing to some that the game is launching with a day-one patch, these changes still signal that the latest Final Fantasy will be far more polished than your average modern AAA video game. If anything, the patch ensures that the experience will be even smoother than what was previously promised. You can see the list of what it fixes below:

Fix a control flag issue which can make progress impossible under very specific circumstances.

Fix an issue wherein the game could close unexpectedly under very specific circumstances.

Optimize performance in several places.

Fix some minor text errors.

While the FF16 day-one patch marks a change to Square Enix’s plans, there are still no plans for any DLC, though that could obviously change in the future. Final Fantasy XVI launches exclusively for PlayStation 5 on June 22. If you just can’t wait to get your hands on it, you can try out its recently released PS5 demo, which many have been extremely impressed by.