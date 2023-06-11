Final Fantasy XVI Demo Launches Worldwide on June 12

At the Final Fantasy XVI Pre-Launch Celebration Live Stream, producer Naoki Yoshida announced that an FF16 demo will launch worldwide on June 12, 2023, containing 2+ hours of prologue gameplay and saved data that can be carried over to the final release. If you complete the prologue, it will actually unleash a second portion of the gameplay, a special battle demo. Numerous abilities usually only used later in the game will also be featured in the demo so that players can get an idea of what the full experience will be like.

Yoshida half-jokingly added that the FF16 demo takes place in one of the darkest areas of the game, so if you’re worried that the game will be too dark to see — don’t be. It’s just this one area that is so dark.

Square Enix additionally revealed today that not only did the Kingdom Hearts team assist in developing Final Fantasy XVI, but even Nier: Automata developer PlatinumGames assisted in the development. Takahisa Taura led the development on the Platinum side for the portion they developed.

Final Fantasy XVI launches on June 22, 2023 on PlayStation 5 with no plans for a day-one update or DLC, and Square Enix clearly wants to sell millions of copies for all the marketing it’s shoving down our throats. If you want to try it first, here is the precise time you can expect to play the FF16 demo in different regions: