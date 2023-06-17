Final Fantasy XVI Offers Harder NG+ Called ‘Final Fantasy Mode,’ Almost Shipped on 2 Discs

Final Fantasy XVI is out on June 22. Many gamers are awaiting the RPG, even if Square Enix couldn’t keep its promise of no day-one patches. The title itself looks like a grand time, and now it seems like FF16 will also have a lot of replayability, as New Game Plus has been confirmed in the form of a new “Final Fantasy Mode.”

Speaking with IGN, Director Hiroshi Takai says the mode “makes the game more challenging.” He continued, “Since you can continue your level and abilities from a previous playthrough, in Final Fantasy Mode, enemies will become stronger accordingly. The positioning of enemies is different, and in many cases the enemy type itself is entirely different as well. You might suddenly be confronted by an elite monster that wasn’t there on your first playthrough.” In addition, players will be able to upgrade their weapons to a higher level, hit a level cap of 100, and manage to craft the Ultima Weapon.

If that weren’t enough, Final Fantasy XVI will have an Arcade Mode, too. This mode lets you replay stages you have already completed, with a grade given to you to assess your combat capabilities. And if the Final Fantasy Mode doesn’t provide enough of a challenge, there is an even more difficult mode called Ultimaniac. All of this sounds very much like the Devil May Cry series. I am ready to spend hours trying to get an S rank on every level!

This game sounds like it has a ton of content, and in fact, via Gematsu, FF16 almost shipped on two discs like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will. It was only around six months prior to launch that the team thought they could potentially fit it all on one disc, and they “just barely” managed to make it happen in the end.