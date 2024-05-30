First Monster Hunter Wilds Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Monstrous Combat

In December 2023, Capcom revealed the next installment in one of its most beloved franchises, Monster Hunter Wilds. Now, just a few months later, players have been given a first look at the gameplay, showcasing what the open-world monster-hunting experience has to offer.

Monster Hunter Wilds First Gameplay Trailer

There’s not much that needs to be done to perfect the Monster Hunter formula. Capcom has nailed the designs of menacing monstrous beasts, diversifying gameplay via different weapon classes and allowing you to feel the weight of the tools you swing around. But it’s been far too long since the last real entry in the franchise, Monster Hunter World.

Luckily, Monster Hunter Wilds is on the horizon, and we’ve been given a first look at the tantalizing gameplay. During the Sony State of Play on May 30, Capcom showcased three minutes of gameplay that featured multiple massive creatures, weather patterns, combat styles, and a glimpse at the game’s story.

The most interesting moments were when the trailer showed how the player can manipulate the behaviors of the animals they were hunting. While taking on three of the giant bear-like monsters may be exciting, the player opted to lure one away from its pack, using the environment to separate it from the others.

The trailer also showed how monsters can use the environment to their advantage. In one scene, a monster used the lifeless body of another as a projectile, forcing the player to dodge or be smushed by a rather large carcass.

Sadly, a release date did not accompany the trailer. Monster Hunter fans were left with the ambiguous 2025 release window, which could mean a release anywhere from 7 to 19 months from now.

Regardless, we finally have a look at what it will be like to play Monster Hunter Wilds, and it’s gearing up to be one of the most dynamic entries in the series. Hopefully, Capcom will give us another look at the title soon.

