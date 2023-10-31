Five Nights at Freddy’s Sequel Would Tie Up Loose Ends, Confirm If Major Character Died

Warning: The following article on a potential Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) sequel contains spoilers for the film.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a massive hit for both theaters and Peacock and when something is a hit, especially a budget hit, it gets a sequel. While nothing is confirmed yet, the film’s director Emma Tammi, is already discussing how a sequel would tie up loose ends and deliver more answers.

In an interview conducted by The Hollywood Reporter the morning before the film began its record-breaking opening weekend that saw it pull in $80 million, Tammi said she was already excited to grow the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe into something bigger and tie up multiple loose ends from the first film, including the presumed death of Mary Stuart Masterson’s Aunt Jane.

“We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up,” she said after being asked about Aunt Jane’s death and the impact it might have on Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and Abby (Piper Rubio). This was after she basically concluded that more films are on the way as long as this movie does well, saying, “We’re all, including myself, very excited to keep making movies in this universe if we’re lucky enough to do so and this first one does well.”

Well, the first one did really well despite opening day and date on Pararmount+ even if it wasn’t a big hit with critics, and audience reactions have been mixed. A hit for both theatrical and streaming is a rare beast, with one usually cannibalizing the other’s profits to much to make it worth it but Five Nights at Freddy’s somehow managed to create Blumhouse’s biggest opening ever and be Peacock’s number one movie ever as well. That double opening didn’t bother Tammi even before she knew it was a hit.

“I am just feeling so appreciative that people want to go to the theaters to see this movie, and what makes me so excited about that is that it’s the best way to view it,” she said. “In terms of streaming alongside it, we have that as an option as well for people who aren’t able to get to the theaters, and I hope it expands the access for people who have been waiting for it for so long.”

FNAF is in theaters and on streaming now.