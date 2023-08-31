Starfield has more planets than you can shake a lightsaber at, even though only a fraction of them are inhabited. And it’s pretty cool to take off from your planet, soaring off into the cosmos. Plus, you can fast travel to other planets and even other solar systems. But what if you want to ditch the gravity drive and chill out on your way to your next destination? You might be wondering, can you fly between Starfield’s planets without fast travel? I’ve got the answer.

How Traveling Between Planets in Starfield Works

Unfortunately, if you were hoping for a No Man’s Sky style experience, the answer is no. No matter how long you spend flying towards it, you will never reach another planet. You can take off from a planet, channel full power to your engines, and when you fly back around, the planet will still be looming behind you. Keeping one eye on my PC and another on AMC’s The Terror (I wonder if Starfield has space cannibalism?) I spent a couple of hours trying to move away from the planet I’d taken off from. According to distance meter, I’d barely moved.

Yes, you can take on pirates and plunder other ships, and there’s plenty of room for fights to take place. But each planet appears to be its own zone. You can only travel to another planet or object by fast travelling to it, at which point you’re in that planet’s zone. It’s not the end of the world but if you have come from No Man’s Sky (which lets you fly between planets in real time) you might feel a bit let down.

So what you need to know about whether you can you fly between Starfield’s planets without fast travel is that you can’t. If you’d like to know how to travel between planets in Starfield the proper way, though, check out our guide on the subject.

